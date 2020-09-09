Blockchain Identity Management Market | New Technology and Advancements to watch out for 2023

The global report titled “Blockchain Identity Management Market” has been presented by ReportsnReports. It evaluates the key market trends, advantages, and factors that are pushing the overall growth of the market.

The Blockchain Identity Management Market size is expected to grow from US$ 90.4 Million in 2018 to US$ 1,929.9 Million by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 84.5% during the forecast period.

#Key Players- IBM (US), AWS (US), Civic Technologies (US), KYC-Chain (Hong Kong), Bitfury (US), Evernym (US), Factom (US), Netki (US), ShoCard (US), UniquID (US), Microsoft (US), Oracle (US), Bitnation (Switzerland), Nodalblock (Spain), EdgeSecure (Airbitz) (US), Blockverify (UK), Peer Ledger (Canada),Cambridge Blockchain (US), uPort (US), Originalmy (Brazil), Neuroware (Malaysia), Tradle (US), Existenceid (Australia), Coinfirm (Poland), and BTL Group (Canada).

The application providers segment is the fastest growing segment in the blockchain identity management market. The market is segmented by application providers, middlew are providers, and infrastructure providers. The blockchain identity management technology’s unique capabilities, such as self-sovereign identification, authenticity, and KYC simplification, are expected to increase the demand for the blockchain identity management solutions.

The Banking, Financial Service, and Insurance (BFSI) vertical is expected to hold the largest market size during the forecast period. With the increasing need for the identity verification in the banking system and the difficulties in the traditional identification methods are making the identification processes more complex.

