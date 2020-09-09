Military Radars Market size by top leading players, opportunities, revenue growth, trends, outlook and forecasts to 2025

The report titled “Military Radars Market” sheds a concentrated focus on the Military Radars industry in terms of market driver, opportunities, restraints of global segmentation. Further data on the reports also includes demographic conditions, over-turning changing business cycles and analyzing country-to-market.

The Global Military Radars Market size is projected to grow from USD 14.0 Billion in 2020 to USD 17.4 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2020 to 2025. This report spread across 370 Pages, Profiling 20 Companies and Supported with 385 Tables and xx figures are now available in this research.

Top Key Players Profiled in the Military Radars Market:

Raythe on Technologies Corporation (US)

Lockheed Martin Corporation (US)

Israel Aerospace Industries (Israel)

Thales Group (France)

Leonardo S.P.A. (Italy)

Based on application, air & missile defense is estimated to be the largest and fastest-growing segment in the military radars market.Ongoing modernization programs in airspace monitoring in Asia Pacific region, activities such as sea-based military operations, drug trafficking, illegal migrations, demand for early warning threat detection systems, continuous demand for mine detection systems and equipment by US military to tackle conflicts in the Middle East and Asia Pacific will drive the market for air & missile defense radars, globally.

Based on platform segment, the naval platform is estimated to be the largest and fastest-growing segment in the military radars market. The growth of this segment can be attributed to Increased efficiency and higher accuracy of ship-based naval radar systems drive this segment.

Based on product type, the surveillance and early airborne warning radar segment is estimated to have the largest market share by value. Ongoing military modernization, replacement of obsolete radars, and introduction of digital signal processing and solid-state modules are additional factors expected to drive the surveillance and early airborne warning radars market during the forecast period

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type: Tier 1–35%; Tier 2–45%; and Tier 3–20%

By Designation: C Level–35%; Directors–25%;and Others–40%

By Region: North America–45%; Europe–20%; Asia Pacific–30%;Rest of the World-5%

Competitive Landscape of Military Radars Market:

1 Introduction

2 Ranking Analysis Of Key Market Players, 2019

3 Market Share Analysis Of Key Market Players, 2019

4 Revenue Analysis Of Top 5 Market Players, 2015-2019

5 Key Developments

5.1 New Product Launches/Mergers

5.2 Contracts

5.3 Partnerships & Agreements

