Medical Ceramics Market Expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth over 2022

The report titled “Medical Ceramics Market” sheds a concentrated focus on the Medical Ceramics industry in terms of market driver, opportunities, restraints of global segmentation. Further data on the reports also includes demographic conditions, over-turning changing business cycles and analyzing country-to-market.

The Global Medical Ceramics Market is projected to reach USD 18.45 Billion by 2022 from an estimated value of USD 13.38 Billion in 2017, at a CAGR of 6.6%. This report spread across 160 Pages, Profiling 10 Companies and Supported with 109 Tables and 31 figures are now available in this research.

Top Key Players Profiled in the Medical Ceramics Market:

CoorsTek (US)

CeramTec (Germany)

Kyocera (Japan)

Morgan Advance Material (UK)

NGK Spark Plug (Japan)

DePuy Synthes (US)

Zimmer Biomet (US)

Rauschert (Germany)

Straumann (Switzerland)

C. Stark (Germany)

3M (US)

DSM (Netherlands)

On the basis of type of material, the global medical ceramics market is segmented into bioinert ceramics, bioactive ceramics, bioresorbable ceramics, and piezo ceramics. The bioinert ceramics segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.

Based on application, the medical ceramics market is segmented into dental applications, orthopedic applications, cardiovascular applications, surgical instruments, diagnostic instruments, plastic surgery, and other applications (cancer, dialysis, drug delivery systems, and gene therapy).The plastic surgery segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type – Tier 1–55%, Tier 2-25%, and Tier 3–20%

By Designation – C-level–43%, Director Level–32%, Others–25%

By Region – North America–38%, Europe–23%, Asia Pacific–29%, RoW–10%

Competitive Landscape of Medical Ceramics Market:

1 Overview

2 Listing of Top Players, 2016

3 Competitive Scenario

3.1 Product Launches, Enhancements, and Approvals

3.2 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Alliances

3.3 Mergers & Acquisitions

3.4 Expansions

3.5 Other Strategies

