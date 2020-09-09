Polyethylene Wax Market to Reach USD 1.32 billion by 2022, Know What Make It’s Booming Industry?

The report titled “Polyethylene Wax Market” sheds a concentrated focus on the Polyethylene Wax industry in terms of market driver, opportunities, restraints of global segmentation. Further data on the reports also includes demographic conditions, over-turning changing business cycles and analyzing country-to-market.

The Polyethylene Wax Market is estimated at USD 1.08 Billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 1.32 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2017 to 2022. This report spread across 113 Pages, Profiling 10 Companies and Supported with 74 Tables and 33 figures are now available in this research.

Top Key Players Profiled in the Polyethylene Wax Market:

BASF (Germany)

Clariant International (Switzerland)

Trecora Resources (US)

Marcus Oil and Chemical (US)

Mitsui Chemicals (Japan)

Honeywell International (US)

Modification process is the fastest-growing segment of the polyethylene wax market. Micronized and oxidized polyethylene waxes are obtained by this process, and the growth is backed by their major applications in different industries as they offer maximum rub and mar resistance, block resistance, and re-coat ability.

China is the largest and fastest-growing market for polyethylene wax in APAC as well as globally. It is projected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period due to the rapid industrialization, growing demand from various applications, and increasing government spending on industrial and infrastructural developments.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type – Tier 1 – 50%, Tier 2 – 40%, and Tier 3 – 10%

By Designation – C level – 44%, D level – 34%, and Others – 22%

By Region – North America – 20%, Europe – 25%, APAC – 40%, South America– 10%, and the Middle East & Africa – 5%

Competitive Landscape of Polyethylene Wax Market:

