GFRP Composites Market Analysis | By Company Profiles | Size | Share | Growth | Trends and Forecast To 2022

The report titled “GFRP Composites Market” sheds a concentrated focus on the GFRP Composites industry in terms of market driver, opportunities, restraints of global segmentation. Further data on the reports also includes demographic conditions, over-turning changing business cycles and analyzing country-to-market.

The Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Market is projected to grow from USD 43.93 Billion in 2017 to USD 59.87 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2017 to 2022. This report spread across 160 Pages, Profiling 10 Companies and Supported with 91 Tables and 32 figures are now available in this research.

Top Key Players Profiled in the GFRP Composites Market:

Owen Corning (US)

Jushi Group (China)

PPG Industries (US)

AGY Holding (US)

Taishan Fiberglass (China)

Saint Gobain(France)

Nippon Sheet Glass (Japan)

CPIC (China)

Asahi Fiber Glass (Japan)

The compression &injection molding manufacturing process offers several advantages, including fast cycle time, low labor cost, low scrap rate, and low mold-clamping pressure. It is widely used in GFRP composite applications such as transportation and electrical & electronics industries.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing market for GFRP composites during the next 5 years. This market in Asia Pacific is driven by the increasing consumption of GFRP composites in various industries such as wind energy, construction & infrastructure, electrical & electronics, and transportation.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type: Tier 1—10%, Tier 2—25%, and Tier 3—65%

By Designation: C-level—10%, Director Level—30%, and Others—60%

By Region: North America—20%, Europe—15%, Asia Pacific—45%, Latin America—11%, and the Middle East & Africa—9%

Competitive Landscape of GFRP Composites Market:

1 Overview

2 Market Share Analysis of Top Players

3 Competitive Scenario

3.1 Investments & Expansions

3.2 Agreements, Partnerships, and Joint Ventures

3.3 New Product Launches

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions

