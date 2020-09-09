Aerogel Market by size, share, development, industry growth and demand forecast to 2022

The report titled “Aerogel Market” sheds a concentrated focus on the Aerogel industry in terms of market driver, opportunities, restraints of global segmentation. Further data on the reports also includes demographic conditions, over-turning changing business cycles and analyzing country-to-market.

The Aerogel Market is estimated at USD 453.0 Million in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 785.4 Million by 2022, at a CAGR of 11.6% between 2017 and 2022. This report spread across 134 Pages, Profiling 10 Companies and Supported with 96 Tables and 50 figures are now available in this research.

Top Key Players Profiled in the Aerogel Market:

Diab Group (Sweden)

Hexcel Corporation (US)

Schweiter Technologies (Switzerland)

Euro Composites (Luxembourg)

Gurit Holding (Switzerland)

The Gill Corporation (US)

Changzhou Tiansheng New Materials Co. Ltd. (China)

Plascore Incorporated (US)

Armacell International (Luxembourg)

Evonik Industries (Germany)

The polymer aerogel market is projected to register the highest CAGR between 2017 and 2022. Higher demand for polymer aerogels is due to their higher mechanical strength than silica aerogels. Additionally, the strong thermal resistance of polymer aerogels is expected to drive the market during the forecast period.

By processing, the composites segment is projected to be the fastest-growing segment in the aerogel market between 2017 and 2022. High growth in this segment is mainly driven by the increased focus on R&D and demand from various applications including performance coating and day-lighting & LVHS.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type – Tier 1–37%, Tier 2–50%, and Tier 3–13%

By Designation – C Level–50%, Director Level–31%, and Others–19%

By Region – North America–28%, Europe–22%, APAC–17%, Middle East & Africa–28%, and South America–5%

Competitive Landscape of Aerogel Market:

1 Introduction

2 Competitive Situations and Trend

2.1 Contract & Agreement

2.2 Expansion

2.3 New Product Launch

2.4 Joint Venture

3 Market Ranking

3.1 Aspen Aerogels

3.2 Cabot Corporation

3.3 Aerogel Technologies

