Polycarbonate Films Market Expected to Grow at 1.52 Billion In Revenue by 2022

The Global Polycarbonate Films Market is estimated at USD 1.10 Billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 1.52 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 6.6% between 2017 and 2022. This report spread across 143 Pages, Profiling 10 Companies and Supported with 118 Tables and 37 figures are now available in this research.

Top Key Players Profiled in the Polycarbonate Films Market:

SABIC (Saudi Arabia)

Covestro (Germany)

Teijin Limited (Japan)

3M Company (US)

Suzhou Omay Optical Materials (China)

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company (Japan)

The optical polycarbonate films market is projected to register the highest CAGR between 2017 and 2022. This is attributed to the increased use of optical polycarbonate films in electrical & electronics industry. These films are optically clear and have good light transmission properties.

APAC is the largest polycarbonate films market, globally. China is the most dominant market in the region. The market in APAC is projected to register the highest CAGR between 2017 and 2022 due to the ongoing rapid economic expansion in the region. In addition, rapid development in the electronics industry is driving the demand for polycarbonate films in the consumer electronics application in the region.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type: Tier 1 – 42%, Tier 2 – 33%, and Tier 3 – 25%

By Designation: C-Level – 30%, Director Level – 30%, and Others – 40%

By Region: North America – 10%, APAC – 60%, and Europe – 30%

Competitive Landscape of Polycarbonate Films Market:

1 Introduction

2 Competitive Scenario

2.1 Expansion

2.2 New Product Development

2.3 Joint Venture

3 Market Ranking Analysis

