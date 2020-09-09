Whole Slide Imaging Market Research Global Status Forecast by Geography Type Application 2016 2026

Whole slide imaging market size is expected to grow significantly from 2020 to 2026. Whole slide imaging market growth is primarily driven by growing demand for personalized medicine worldwide. Growing disease burden worldwide and escalating demand for novel treatments will favor business growth. Rising investments in cancer research for development of personalized medicines is gaining popularity over the recent years. Surge in demand for reliable and effective diagnostic procedures is thus expected to drive whole slide imaging systems industry growth during the forecast period.

Furthermore, focus of pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies on novel drug discovery increase the demand for whole slide imaging. Technological advancement in whole slide imaging devices will serve to be major impact rendering factor in the business growth. For instance, Pannoramic 1000, developed by 3DHISTECH, is a high-end, extra fast and highly efficient slide digitalization system with a 1000-slide capacity that offers reliable solution for high-volume whole-slide imaging. Availability of such products will spur whole slide imaging market size. However, high cost associated with the purchase and maintenance of whole slide imaging systems may impede industry growth over the alaysis period.

Major Key players in the Market:

3DHISTECH

Definiens AG

Hamamatsu Photonics KK

Indica Labs

Inspirata

Leica Microsystems GmbH

Mikroscan Technologies Inc.

Nikon Corporation

Olympus Corporation

Philips Healthcare

Ventana Medical Systems Inc.

Visiopharm

Market Segmentation

Our-in depth analysis of the global Whole Slide Imaging market includes the following segments:

By Technology

Scanners

IT Infrastructure

Viewer

Image Management System

By Application

Telepathology

Cytopathology

Immunohistochemistry

Hematopathology

By End-User

Education Institutions

Research Laboratories

By Type

Hardware Scanners Viewers Image management system Others

Software

Service

By Material

Technetium-99m (TC-99m)

Thallium-201 (TL-201)

Iodine (I-123)

Others

Key Market Trends

Immunohistochemistry Application Segment is Expected to Grow the Fastest During the Forecast Period

Immunohistochemistry (IHC) is a method for detecting antigens or haptens in the cells of a tissue section, by using the principle of antibodies binding specifically to antigens in biological tissues. It is a widely used technique in pathology to observe protein expression in tissue samples. It is also gaining importance, as many biotech companies use immunohistochemistry in early research and late-stage drug development. Thus, with more advanced processes, this method helps in the faster assessment of samples.

There has also been increased use of whole slide imaging to study blood coagulation disorders to hematopoietic neoplasms. Although there has been increased interest by pharmaceutical companies to use whole slide imaging products to develop biomarkers, the acceptance of digitized images in clinical validation studies by regulatory authorities still remains a challenge

By Region

Global Whole Slide Imaging Market is further classified on the basis of region as follows:

North America (U.S. & Canada) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, BENELUX, NORDIC, Hungary, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportuity Analysis

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis.

Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis

Table of Content:

Whole slide imaging Market Research Report 2020-2026

Chapter 1: Industry Overview

Chapter 2: Whole slide imaging Market International and China Market Analysis

Chapter 3: Environment Analysis of Market.

Chapter 4: Whole slide imaging Analysis of Revenue by Classifications

Chapter 5: Analysis of Revenue by Regions and Applications

Chapter 6: Analysis of Whole slide imaging Market Revenue Market Status.

Chapter 7: Whole slide imaging Analysis of Industry Key Manufacturers

Chapter 8: Sales Price and Gross Margin Analysis of Market.

Chapter 9: Whole slide imaging Market Continue to TOC

