Brazilian Vice-President. Rising food prices are caused by money given to the poor in Brazil – Observer

Brazilian Vice President Hamilton Mourão argues that the rise in food prices recorded in the country in recent months has been caused by money going by the government to the poor, affected by the Covid-19 pandemic .

“A portion [grande quantidade] people buy because the money the government put into the economy was so much more than what people were used to, so much so that there is a big purchase of food and building materials ”, Mourão said when asked about the subject by journalists in Brasilia. Wednesday.

The Brazilian vice-president underlined that this increase in the price of foodstuffs “comes under the law of supply and demand”.

Since April, Brazil has been distributing cash assistance to the population severely affected by the pandemic, namely the self-employed and people without a formal employment contract. The money was divided into five installments of 600 reais (96.11 euros). Last week, another extension of this aid was confirmed, this time for four more installments, but the value fell to 300 reais (48.05 euros).

However, several experts have a different explanation for the rise in prices, considering that they have skyrocketed under the pressure of the surge in demand in the foreign market thanks to the rise of the dollar against the Brazilian currency, the real. . Although the Brazilian vice president attributes the increase in food to the increased incomes of the poor and their search for food, experts say that prices

The price of rice and beans, two of the staple foods in the Brazilian diet, has jumped more than 20% this year. This rise was responsible for 80% of the inflation accumulated over the year in Brazil, which reached 0.70%, according to data released today by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE).

The devaluation of around 40% of the Brazilian currency attracted buyers, encouraging rural producers to bet on exports at the expense of sales in the domestic market, which caused prices to rise in the country.

“The rising dollar caused exporters of rice, soybeans, meat, coffee and sugar to have a very big price advantage overseas and to start charging a higher price internally, reducing thus the offer ”, explained Mauro Rochlin, economist at the Study Center of the Getulio Vargas Foundation (FGV) in Efe.

In a statement, Associação Paulista de Supermercados (APAS) also pointed out that successive increases in food prices “are due to market variables such as increased exports, exchange rates and production losses” . The APAS position was a response to Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who last week called on traders and supermarket chains to act “patriotically” to avoid rising food prices.

Brazil is the Portuguese-speaking country most affected by the pandemic and one of the most affected in the world, with more than 4.1 million cases and 127,464 deaths caused by covid-19.