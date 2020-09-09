People “are on the verge of losing their freedoms” in Brazil, warns Caetano Veloso – Observer

Brazilian singer Caetano Veloso said on Wednesday that people are “on the verge of losing democratic freedoms” in Brazil, during a video conference on the Venice Film Festival, where a documentary on his arrest during the military dictatorship has been shown.

“Behind the appearance of a democracy, there is a more subtle, less clear threat in Brazil. There is an authoritarian structure, almost a disease (…) which corrupts democratic principles, prevents the circulation of ideas and the assertion of rights ”, declared the singer.

Caetano Veloso, 78, could not make the trip to the Italian city of Venice due to restrictions linked to the health crisis of the pandemic of 19 pandemic, but the documentary “Narciso em Férias”, on part of his life, has been shown in an event outside the competitive circuit.

In the film, Caetano Veloso looks back on his stay in prison for 54 days during the period of the military dictatorship (1964-1985). The film shows the singer’s intimate and moving testimony to the days he was arrested, in 1968, by order of agents of the dictatorship.

“The situation is different from that of 1968, but the way of managing public affairs in my country does not at least correspond to that of a democracy,” said Caetano Veloso, referring to the government headed by the President of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, whose name he refuses to mention.

“At the time, there was an explicit dictatorship, today we are on the verge of losing democratic freedoms”, added the singer, icon of a whole generation who fought against the authoritarian military regime, which has been touted by the current Brazilian government, led by Jair Bolsonaro.

In the film, which does not include further interviews, Caetano Veloso rereads a recently found police interrogation against him in which he is accused of “cultural terrorism” for changing the lyrics of the national anthem. “It was very moving. I had no idea it existed. This document reappeared before the filming of the film thanks to the investigation of a commission for the truth ”, he specified. “Remember, it was catharsis for me. I left home thinking about recording an interview and, instead, found myself 50 years ago, with a story that I kept for so long and that moved me a lot, ”he said. he concluded.

The 77th Venice Film Festival kicked off last 02 and ends next Saturday.