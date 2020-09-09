Covid19. Portugal supports Mozambique with 250,000 euros – Observer

Santa Casa da Misericórdia de Lisboa helps ensure that this information, essential for public clarification, is open and free for all.

The Portuguese Minister of State and Foreign Affairs, Augusto Santos Silva, announced on Wednesday a support of 250,000 euros to fight the Covid-19 pandemic in the province of Nampula, in northern Mozambique.

Augusto Santos Silva announced the aid by speaking through a video recorded and transmitted during the symbolic ceremony of handing over the support, which took place this Wednesday, in Maputo, at the premises of the Ministry of Health of Mozambique.

This is another sign of our commitment to support our Mozambican brothers in this effort which has the common goal of defeating the pandemic, ”said the Portuguese government official.

Augusto Santos Silva said the aid was part of the Action Plan on the Health Response to the Covid-19 Pandemic between Portugal and the Portuguese Speaking Countries (PALOP) and Timor-Leste, coordinated by the Portuguese Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Portugal’s Ambassador to Mozambique, Amélia Paiva, said at the ceremony that the plan is estimated at around three million euros and was approved on June 19. Amélia Paiva stressed that the document envisages two axes: the provision of financial and material resources to fight against the new coronavirus, training and research.

The plan includes 96 training actions for medical personnel and the supply of 800,000 items of medical equipment and personal protection.

“We must work together to overcome this difficult time. Portugal is and will be with Mozambique in this common challenge, ”said Amélia Paiva.

As part of the fight against Covid-19, he continued, the Portuguese government has already disbursed 130,000 euros via the World Health Organization (WHO) and 30,000 euros via the World Food Program (WFP) for nutrition and adaptation activities. school feeding programs that have ceased with the closure of Mozambican schools due to Covid-19.

Along the same lines, Portugal had already anticipated the disbursement of 250,000 euros to the Education Sector Support Fund (FASE), said Amélia Paiva.

For his part, the Minister of Health of Mozambique, Armindo Tiago, deemed appropriate the financial aid announced today for the province of Nampula, stressing that this point of the country is one of the most affected by the Covid pandemic. -19.

“This donation not only comes in time to respond to the challenges of this province, it is also a demonstration of Portugal’s solidarity with Mozambique,” said Armindo Tiago.