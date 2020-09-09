Strengthening Russian positions in Belarus is a direct threat to Ukraine, Minister says – Observer

The head of Ukrainian diplomacy estimated Wednesday in Lisbon that the strengthening of Russia’s positions in Belarus constituted a “direct threat” to the security of his country and announced a strengthening of surveillance at common borders.

The crisis is pushing Belarus towards Russia, not Belarus and Russia towards each other. For Ukraine, any strengthening of Russia’s positions in Belarus is a threat to Ukraine’s national security, ”said Dmytro Kuleba during a joint press conference at the Palace of Necessities with the Portuguese Foreign Minister , Augusto Santos Silva.

The head of the Kiev diplomacy traveled to Lisbon where he participated in a working meeting with Augusto Santos Silva, to discuss relations between the two countries, Ukraine’s relations with the European Union (EU) and NATO, the political crisis in Belarus and the situation in eastern Ukraine.

“Ukraine is interested in an independent and sovereign Belarus, where democracy and market economy thrive, and we deeply regret that during this crisis the situation in Belarus is deteriorating,” Dmytro Kuleba said in response. to a question from journalists.

However, and in reference to the events of Tuesday at the Belarusian-Ukrainian border, with the arrest of an opposition leader who was trying to enter Ukraine, in addition to other activists who managed to enter his country , he issued a warning to Minsk and Moscow.

We have good reason to believe that these people did not enter Ukraine voluntarily, and I have made a very strong statement that the Ukrainian border is free and open to Belarusian citizens, but that we will respond strongly to any attempt to abuse the openness of Ukraine. by the Belarusian or Russian intelligence services ”, declared the head of the Ukrainian diplomacy.

The minister stressed, however, that the situation in the neighboring country should imply a strengthening of Kiev for the Belarusian people.

“Although Ukraine restricted the entry of foreigners in September, we have excluded Belarusian citizens from this restriction,” he said. “We believe that free immigration in times of crisis also carries certain risks, but we believe that it is now more important to support the Belarusian people, those who are fleeing the country due to repression and human rights violations. man.”

At the start of the session, the two ministers signed the Roadmap for Portugal-Ukraine relations 2020-2022, and expressed their intention to strengthen bilateral relations and between Kiev and the EU, as stressed by Santos Silva. .

“Ukraine is one of the six countries of the Eastern Partnership with the EU, a subject to which Portugal pays a lot of attention, this will be during the Portuguese semi-annual presidency of the EU [que se inicia em janeiro de 2021] that the summit with the Eastern Partnership will take place ”, he declared, after recalling the collaboration within the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) and the Association Agreement between Kiev and Brussels.

The Portuguese minister also underlined the special bond that unites the two countries, in a reference to the Ukrainian community residing in Portugal.

They are the fifth largest foreign community to reside in Portugal, around 30,000 people who are very well integrated and who have made a very positive contribution to both the economy and Portuguese social life ”.

Augusto Santos Silva also highlighted “the very rich agenda” of bilateral cooperation, and in a reference to the protocol signed on Wednesday and in force for the next two years, he recalled that “it adds to the areas in which we usually cooperate, from economics to security, for health, which the pandemic has reminded us of as being very important ”.

According to him, Dmytro Kuleba has also established contacts with businessmen, and this afternoon he plans to meet the Minister of Economy and Digital Transition, Pedro Siza Vieira.