Covid19. Venezuela to receive Russian vaccine, Maduro wants to vaccinate candidates for parliament – Observer

Venezuela is awaiting two batches of the Sputnik V vaccine, created by Russia to fight the coronavirus, announced President Nicolás Maduro, proposing that candidates for the legislative elections in December be vaccinated, for a “safe” campaign.

In September, the first vaccines arrive from Russia for clinical trials. I will propose to Delcy Rodríguez (vice-president) to speak with the National Electoral Council to see if it is possible to vaccinate the 14,400 candidates for the legislative elections and to conduct the electoral campaign with more peace of mind, ”he added. he declares.

Nicolás Maduro, was speaking in an act broadcast in full on Venezuelan radio and television, in which the names of the 554 main and alternate candidates of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV, the government party) were known to the legislative elections.

The president of Venezuela said a new batch of Sputnik V vaccine is expected to arrive in October, insisting that “it would be a good idea” for all candidates to be vaccinated.

In order for them to be able to go out in the street, move around neighborhood by neighborhood in complete safety. It is a proposal that I am making for a technical, scientific, political and institutional assessment, ”he said.

The announcement of the vaccine’s arrival comes after the Venezuelan health ministry announced on August 21 that Venezuela planned to have “500 volunteers for phase 3 clinical trials of the Sputnik V vaccine.”

Also in August, the authorities of the two countries participated in a videoconference “with the aim of verifying the possibility of integrating the clinical studies of the Sputnik V vaccine and of producing it on Venezuelan territory”, according to a statement from the Venezuelan Ministry of Health. Health.

The video conference also included representatives of the Russian Fund for Direct Investments and the National Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology Research Gamaleya, producer of the Sputnik V vaccine.

The next legislative elections in Venezuela are scheduled for December 6, when the Venezuelan government hopes to renew the National Assembly where the opposition is in the majority and which is chaired by the opponent Juan Guaidó.

However, 37 organizations, including the four largest opposition parties (Democratic Action, First Justice, Popular Will and Um Novo Tempo), have announced that they will not participate in legislative assemblies, which they foresee to be “a fraud. “.

In Venezuela, 55,563 cases of patients with Covid-19 are confirmed. There are also 444 confirmed deaths associated with the new coronavirus and 44,435 people have recovered from the disease.

Venezuela has been on high alert since March 13, which allows the executive to take “drastic decisions” to fight the pandemic. National and international flights have been restricted (from March 12) to September 12 and the population is prevented from traveling between the various municipalities of the country.