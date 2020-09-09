Matteo Salvini was attacked by an immigrant who cursed him but forgave him – Observe

The leader of the Italian far right, Matteo Salvini, was this Wednesday pushed and beaten by an immigrant in the town of Pontassieve, in the region of Tuscany.

According to the ABC newspaper, the former interior minister was in this region of central Italy during an election campaign when he was approached by a woman in her thirties. The set shows the Congolese woman confronting Salvini and tearing a rosary from her neck, tearing her shirt. Then he shouted: “I curse you, I curse you”.

The immigrant, who is working on a social service project, was quickly fired by the security forces accompanying the politician. At the Italian news agency ANSA, the police said the woman was “in an obvious state of psychological deterioration”. The same source believes that it was not a premeditated aggression, the young woman having found the leader of the Northern League “by chance”.

In response to what happened, Salvini says he forgives the aggressor but that “violence cannot be tolerated”.

Everyone can have different ideas about policing, footballing and religion, but violence cannot be tolerated. I am going to buy the shirt again, but tearing a rosary from my neck which was given to me by a parish priest is something that does not make sense and this person should be ashamed, ”he said. .

In a video posted on the social network Facebook, he explains that the attack had no physical consequences and that he does not feel anger towards the woman, but rather sadness. “Tuscany is not violence, it is beauty and respect”, he concluded.