Fire in Brazil’s Pantanal threatens world’s largest jaguar sanctuary – Observe

The fires ravaging the Pantanal, the largest wetland on the planet, threaten a nature reserve known to be home to the world’s largest population of jaguars, officials in the Brazilian state of Mato Grosso warned on Tuesday.

“Reinforcements were sent to fight the blaze in the Encontro das Águas State Park”, near the Brazilian border with Paraguay, and “are concentrated in the eastern part of the park, known to have the greatest concentration of jaguars in the world, ”he emphasizes. the declaration of the local authorities.

Two women and seven children, whose homes were surrounded by flames, were rescued by rescue teams, who are also trying to protect the 140 bridges that exist in the region, to prevent people from being isolated, the text adds.

Located in the central-western region, in the south of the Amazon, the Pantanal is a plain of which 80% of its area is flooded during the rainy season and is considered a sanctuary where an extremely rich fauna is still preserved, in particular animals such as alligators, blue macaws or jaguars, species classified as “almost threatened” with extinction by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature.

The largest area of ​​the Pantanal (62% or 150,355 square kilometers) is in Brazilian territory. About 20% of the biome (set of ecosystems) is located in the northern region of Paraguay and 18% in Bolivia.

This large plain, crossed by many rivers, has been affected by a record number of fires this year. More fires have already occurred in the Brazilian Pantanal this year (12102) than in all of 2018 and 2019 combined, according to satellite data collected by the National Institute for Space Research (Inpe).

In July, satellites detected 1,684 fires in the region, a number three times the number recorded in July 2019, until then considered the worst month since the start of INPE surveys in 1998.

The Brazilian authorities launched Operation Pantanal II on August 7 to limit the impact of these fires and 122 firefighters are currently fighting the flames, supported by five planes. Experts say the increase in flames in the Pantanal wetland is due to the increase in illegal deforestation, which is gradually increasing each year, causing a series of climate changes, such as altering the natural cycle of rains.

This year, it hasn’t rained enough during the season, which has lowered humidity levels in the Pantanal to their lowest levels in recent years.