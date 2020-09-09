Covid19. Synthetic vaccine with good results to be tested in Brazil – Observe

Santa Casa da Misericórdia de Lisboa helps ensure that this information, essential for public clarification, is open and free for all.

Santa Casa Misericórdia in Lisbon

A synthetic vaccine against Covid-19 developed by the pharmaceutical company Covaxx, with good first results, will be tested on approximately 3,000 volunteers in Brazil, announced on Wednesday the Brazilian diagnostic company Dasa, which will manage the tests in the country.

It is UB-612, a possible vaccine against the novel coronavirus developed by Covaxx, a division of the United States United Biomedical, which has obtained positive results in phase 1 of the tests with volunteers in Taiwan, informed the spokesperson for Dasa and Covaxx during a virtual press conference.

It will be the sixth vaccine against the coronavirus to be massively tested on volunteers in Brazil, the country which is the second in the world with the most deaths from the disease, with more than 127,000 deaths, and the third with more cases of the disease. infection (nearly 4.2 millions).

Unlike most of the possible vaccines announced so far against Covid-19, Covaxx is not the result of genetic technology, but synthetic, i.e. it is made in the laboratory from ‘a peptide [biomoléculas composta por dois ou mais aminoácidos que se ligam] which mimics the protein structure of the coronavirus, so it will offer greater security.

Because it is a synthetic vaccine, it has a high potential for safety. In addition, the tests carried out so far have shown that the vaccine also has a high potential for an immune response, ”explained Dasa medical director Gustavo Campana.

“We are very optimistic because the results obtained in the preclinical phase have shown that this vaccine not only has a strong immune response, but also a great capacity to stimulate the production of antibodies”, he added.

According to Covaxx spokespersons, the peptide used in the vaccine stimulates the immune system to generate antibodies capable of neutralizing the virus.

Vaccine makers complete phase one of clinical trials with 60 volunteers in Taiwan, with results expected to be released in November, and plan to complete phases two and three in Brazil starting this year and with at least 3,000 volunteers.

Once the results of the first phase are published, we will submit the protocol to Anvisa for approval. [Agência Nacional de Vigilância Sanitária brasileira] to start recruiting volunteers in 2020 and start testing, which will last at least 12 months, ”Campana explained.

Dasa, which has an extensive network of laboratories in Brazil where it has already performed around 1.5 million diagnostic tests for Covid-19, intends to recruit volunteers in several cities across the country.

The tests in Brazil will make it possible to assess not only the safety of the vaccine, but also its immunological power (ability to induce the production of antibodies) and its effectiveness (ability to protect against the virus).

The studies on the synthetic vaccine in Brazil will be funded by contributions from the Dasa group and the Mafra Hospitalar group, in addition to private sponsors.

These contributions will give Dasa the right to receive 10 million doses of the vaccine when approved for distribution on private networks, in addition to the 15 million doses that would be distributed on public networks.

Covaxx co-founder and vice chairman Peter Diamondis said that another advantage of the new vaccine is that, since it is a synthetic product, it can be produced on a large scale and respond to a large number of part of global demand.

The high number of deaths and cases of Covid-19, the strong circulation of the virus in the country and its genetic diversity make Brazil one of the main testing centers for possible vaccines against the new coronavirus.

The country is currently testing vaccines developed by the multinational Johnson & Johnson, in the United Kingdom (AstraZeneca and Oxford University), in China (Sinovac Biotech) and by the consortium BioNTech (Germany) and Wyeth / Pfizer (United States).

Pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca announced on Tuesday that it had stopped testing the final phase of the vaccine it is developing against Covid-19 after a suspected serious adverse reaction in a study participant.

Oxford vaccine testing for Portugal has been suspended