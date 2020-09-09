Covid19. The UN deplores the lack of implementation of a global ceasefire – Observer

Worten helps ensure that this information, essential for public knowledge, is open and free for all.

The UN regretted this Wednesday the absence of implementation, so far, of a global ceasefire, appeal launched in March by the secretary general of the organization, António Guterres, to facilitate the fight against the current pandemic in developing countries. conflict.

After three months of intense and difficult negotiations, the UN Security Council adopted a resolution on July 1 that supported Guterres’ call and called for a three-month “humanitarian pause” in the ongoing conflicts in the world, this deadline that ends at the end of this month.

“The initial response was encouraging. Several temporary cessations of hostilities have been announced – from Colombia to Ukraine, from the Philippines to Cameroon, ”said Rosemary DiCarlo, Under-Secretary-General for Political Affairs and Peacebuilding.

“However, many of them expired without being renewed, which resulted in little improvement on the ground,” the representative said during a UN Security Council video conference in the request of France and Tunisia, which were at the origin of the resolution adopted in July of this year.

The UN Assistant Secretary General for Humanitarian Affairs Mark Lowcock, in turn, warned that “in the medium and long term, countries in conflict and the most fragile will be the most affected by the Covid-19 disease”.

“The risks of conflict, instability, insecurity, violence and displacement of populations are increasing,” warned Mark Lowcock, predicting that the UN Security Council will have to work hard in the near future.

The senior official also regretted that, despite repeated calls from the UN, the work of humanitarian organizations on the ground continues to be hampered, in particular by the denial of visas.

The Under-Secretary-General of the UN Department of Peace Operations, Jean-Pierre Lacroix, was another participant in this Security Council video conference.

Jean-Pierre Lacroix reported that the rotation of elements of the United Nations peacekeeping forces, also known as “peacekeepers”, was resumed after a temporary suspension in the spring, due to the development of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The representative said the rotation process is carried out under strict rules, including the execution of a 14-day lockdown period before the deployment of items.

Until September 9 [esta quarta-feira], in all areas of operations involving more than 100,000 UN soldiers and civilians, 1,049 cases were diagnosed, including 609 people considered cured, 440 people still sick and 18 dead, ”said Jean-Pierre Lacroix.