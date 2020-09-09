Wildfires ravage western US, fueled by high winds – Observer

Forest fires continue to plague the western United States on Wednesday, with high winds fueling the flames. The fires are affecting states like California, where an unprecedented number of fires have forced the rescue of thousands of people and evacuations from large areas.

However, meteorologists estimate a change in weather conditions, which can help fight fires, namely a drop in temperature of up to 15 degrees.

The significantly cooler air mass helps to reduce critical fire conditions in the west, however, most of the west coast and adjacent counties have red flag warnings in place for part of the day, ” the US National Weather Service said.

There could also be a decrease in winds through Thursday, “providing some relief from the ongoing fires” and the “threat” of more fires, according to meteorologists.

In California, more than 14,000 firefighters are fighting the blazes, two of the three largest fires in the state’s history burning in the San Francisco Bay Area. California has already broken a record with nearly one million hectares (930,800) burned this year – surpassing the figure from two years ago.

Several studies in recent years have linked growing wildfires in the United States with global warming caused by burning coal, oil and gas, especially as climate change has made the state of California much drier, making plants more flammable.

The frequency of extreme weather conditions has doubled in California over the past four decades, the main factor being the rise in the temperature of dry fuels, which means fuel loads are now at record levels when ignition is occurring. produced and when strong winds blow. Stanford University scientist Noah Diffenbaugh said.