HEALTHCARE FRAUD DETECTION MARKET LIKELY TO EXPERIENCE A TREMENDOUS GROWTH IN NEAR FUTURE|| IBM CORPORATION, OPTUM, INC., COTIVITI, INC., MCKESSON CORPORATION, FAIR ISAAC CORPORATION

Healthcare Fraud Detection Market report brings into light key market dynamics of the sector. This report analyzes the status and future forecast involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast in the major regions of the world.

Global Healthcare Fraud Detection Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 840.39 million to an estimated value of USD 6432.7 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 28.97% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Rising fraudulent activities is the major factor for the growth of this market.

Market Definition: Global Healthcare Fraud Detection Market

Healthcare fraud detection is specially designed to prevent healthcare frauds, abuse and waste so that any unauthorized payment and benefits can be avoided. They are usually used to avoid misrepresenting dates, falsification of data by physicians, submitting claims for services not provided etc. Increasing fraudulent activities in healthcare is the major factor fueling the growth of this market.

Competitive Analysis:

Global healthcare fraud detection market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of healthcare fraud detection market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the healthcare fraud detection market are IBM Corporation, Optum, Inc., COTIVITI, INC., McKesson Corporation, Fair Isaac Corporation, SAS Institute Inc., SCIOInspire, Corp., Conduent, Inc., HCL Technologies Limited, CGI Inc., DXC Technology Company, Northrop Grumman, LexisNexis, Pondera Solutions, Wipro.

The market analysis and insights covered in this Healthcare Fraud Detection Market business document offers key statistics on the market status of global and regional manufacturers. The important highlights of this market report are key market dynamics, current market scenario and future prospects of the sector.

Market Drivers

Rising population adapting health insurance is driving the growth of this market

Increasing fraud and abuse on healthcare spending is another factor driving the market

Market Restraints

Less adoption of Healthcare Fraud Analytics is restraining the growth of this market.

Lack of skilled and trained profession is another factor restraining market

Key Developments in the Market:

In February 2018, DOJs Healthcare fraud unit announced the launch of their new data analytics team so that they can manage the health care frauds. The main aim is to see address and manage the new frauds trends in the country.

In June 2018, Wipro Limited announced the launch of their end-to-end solution to address the issue of fraud, waste, and abuse in healthcare insurance which will also have Opera Solutions’ powerful AI and machine. This new solution examines the audits, recovery follow up, payment posting and adjustments. The main aim of the launch is to reduce the number of false risk rates and improve the high- risk claims.

Research objectives

To perceive the most influencing pivoting and hindering forces in Healthcare Fraud Detection Market and its footprint in the international market.

Learn about the market policies that are being endorsed by ruling respective organizations.

To gain a perceptive survey of the market and have an extensive interpretation of the Healthcare Fraud Detection Market and its materialistic landscape.

To understand the structure of Healthcare Fraud Detection Market by identifying its various sub segments.

Focuses on the key global Healthcare Fraud Detection Market players, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Healthcare Fraud Detection Market submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies

To analyze the Healthcare Fraud Detection Market with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

Customization of the Report:

All segmentation provided above in this report is represented at country level

All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization)

