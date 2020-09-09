Costa calls on Portuguese to be “extremely disciplined” | Covid-19

The Prime Minister reaffirmed this Wednesday that a situation of confinement “is not a scenario”, because the country would not support it, and asked the Portuguese to be “extremely disciplined” in the respect of the rules.

“The best way not to stop again is to be extremely disciplined and play by the rules. We must keep this pandemic under control and that requires enormous discipline on the part of all of us, ”stressed António Costa, after a visit to the 54th edition of Capital do Móvel, in Alfândega do Porto, the day before. of the Council of Ministers to take decisions on the emergency situation which will be in force from 15.

The head of government recalled that it is not because “the sun is shining and it is hot” that behavior must be relaxed, namely that people walk together, stop washing their hands or “adults. dinners ”because if they do, the country risks losing everything it has accomplished in the past few months.

“If there is something that we all have in mind, it is that the country does not support it, families do not support it, businesses do not support it and individually each of us cannot stand to spend by a situation of confinement, “he stressed.

“This is not a scenario, we can no longer stop”, he reinforced. António Costa spoke of the need to abide by the rules, even though he had to learn to live with them. “It is more difficult to obey the traffic rules and we learn to obey them or it is more difficult to learn to read and write and learn,” he said, by way of example.

The virus does not work alone, he stressed, recalling that it is everyone who potentially transmits it to others.

Regarding the rules, Costa told those in attendance that while visiting the event he met a child, who is now in fifth grade, and who he asked if he knew the rules back to school. school, to which she replied: “wear the mask, keep your distance and wash your hands”.

The Prime Minister later pointed out that the way the children learned, again asking the Portuguese to make an effort.

