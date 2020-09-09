Belarus. European Union wants to speed up sanctions despite Cypriot resistance – Observer

The President of the European Council, Charles Michel, on Wednesday asked the 27 Member States of the European Union to speed up the adoption of sanctions against Belarus, despite the attempt to block Cyprus.

Cyprus has sought to block the adoption of new European Union sanctions against Belarus, demanding comparable measures be taken against Turkey in the crisis in the Eastern Mediterranean.

European Union foreign ministers gave the green light in August to sanctions against those responsible for cracking down on the protest movement against President Alexander Lukashenko in Belarus.

The European Council has even drawn up a list of names against which entry bans and the freezing of accounts should be imposed, which, according to diplomatic sources, contains around 40 names.

But Cyprus said at a meeting on Wednesday that it could not yet agree to sanctions against Belarus, which blocks the adoption of such measures, which require unanimity.

Despite this, the President of the European Council considers that sanctions should be applied and even challenges the Member States to speed up the process of their application, citing the urgency of the situation in Belarus.

The President of the European Council condemned the “political persecution” in Belarus after the arrest of several members of the opposition to President Lukashenko.

“Political persecution in Belarus, including political arrests and forced exile, must end,” said Charles Michel in a message posted on the social network Twitter.

Referring to the arrests in recent days, the official stressed that “the Belarusian authorities must release political prisoners and allow citizens to exercise their right to freedom of expression and assembly.”

Belarusian police arrested tens of thousands of people, some of whom complained after being tortured, sparking international protests and the threat of sanctions.

Among the arrests are political opponents such as opponent Maria Kolesnikova, who was forcibly taken to the Belarus-Ukraine border on Monday evening.

Cyprus’s resistance to sanctions is linked to the demand that the European Union impose similar sanctions on Turkey, for the way it seeks to harness energy in the maritime territory of the Eastern Mediterranean, in violation of international law .

Greece and Cyprus are at the forefront of this conflict against Turkey, which claims the right to explore for oil in a maritime area that Athens considers to be under its sovereignty.

Sanctions against Belarus will be discussed at the next meeting of European foreign ministers on September 21.