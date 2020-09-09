Moria: How a transit center turned into a ticking time bomb | Europe

Conditions in Lesbos are so bad that “three months looks like 300 years” Elias Marcou / Reuters

The time bomb exploded. The Moria refugee camp has once been described as “the shame of Europe”, “the worst refugee camp in the world”, or “the place where three months looks like 300 years”. The site with cases studied by psychologists of children who have stopped walking and talking, eating, waiting, sleeping, for their situation to change. The place that human rights associations have been warning for years that it will be the scene of a humanitarian disaster, a pressure cooker.

