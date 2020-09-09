Moria camp burned down and 13,000 refugees “in no man’s land” | Greece

Regardless of the circumstances in which the fires that the high winds helped spread, almost completely consuming Europe’s “worst refugee camp”, Wednesday morning’s tragedy in Campo de Moria, on the Greek island of Lesbos, was an “inevitability” waiting to happen. “The fire is a visceral manifestation of European policy, which has tolerated for years that migrants are confined in dangerous conditions”, accuses Amelia Cooper, member of the non-governmental organization Legal Center Lesbos, one of the associations on the ground that PUBLIC heard.

By the early evening, many of the estimated 13,000 asylum seekers who fled the flames in panic and without knowing where – and who have spent the day on the roads, blocked by police to prevent them from reaching the capital of the island, Mitilini – had found shelter in the hills around what remains of the countryside, in the forests and in the parking lot of a nearby supermarket.

Of the approximately 13,000 people living in the countryside, more than 4,000 are children and other members of vulnerable groups, including 407 unaccompanied and pregnant minors.

Authorities did not distribute water or food, and medical aid reached few people – the chaos was too heavy and the information difficult to confirm, but no serious injuries were identified, with firefighters assisting them. people who inhaled smoke. The truth is that the firefighters and civil protection could not access all the containers and tents that were burnt down or the few structures that escaped standing.

Less than 24 hours after the big fire, families started to flee the flames again: a new fire caused the flight of people who remained on the perimeter of the camp, in particular women with babies in their arms and people with reduced mobility, for their tents were among the spared.

there is nothing left of the field

Before, the sun had to set again, and volunteers from Team Humanity, an NGO with a center 150 meters from the land, always tried to buy water to distribute to those who hadn’t even had a drink. . “These people are back where they came from, in no man’s land,” Helle Blak, a Danish member of the organization, said on the phone. “Some can stay with us, but we don’t have room for 13,000 people.”

“The NGOs and many groups that have organized themselves, both migrants and people in solidarity with them, are working together to try to meet the needs that the state does not meet”, described, in turn, Amelia Cooper.

Each NGO or group did what it could. The International Rescue Committee is preparing to “distribute sleeping bags”, while claiming to keep the teams that usually provide mental health care in the field available. “Those who lived in Moria have nothing left; already traumatized people who lose their few possessions, ”said the organization in a statement.

Extraordinary measures

The Greek government was quick to strengthen the security forces, and in the morning three contingents of riot police, known as the Law Enforcement Units, arrived in Moria. At the same time, the island was placed under a state of emergency for four months.

“No refugee or migrant will be allowed to leave the island. There will be new restrictions on movement and activities on the island. These measures are extraordinary but absolutely necessary, ”Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mistotákis said in a statement. The new restrictions will affect asylum seekers but also residents: “I am sure the people of Lesbos will fully understand and comply,” Mistotákis added.

Despair and tension

These refugees don’t have much choice. Since mid-March, Campo de Moria, an area of ​​26 square kilometers absolutely crowded (it was designed for a capacity four times smaller), had been in containment. A situation which has made the waves of lives of those who are there even more striking, in many cases for years, and which is more and more unsustainable, as the NGOs who have repeatedly warned. working there.

“Subjecting people to five years of closure under these conditions can only lead to despair and tension. With covid-19 and the restrictions becoming more and more strict, the environment was almost unbearable, ”explains the organization Médecins Sans Frontières in its reaction to the fire. “Let there be no doubt about the causes of this fire. Those responsible are the years of human suffering and violence orchestrated by Greek and European migration policies, ”he accuses.

Confirmation of the first cases of the new coronavirus – the first person to test positive a week ago was an asylum seeker from Somalia, who was in Athens and then returned to the field. The field, already confined, has been quarantined.

Confirmation of covid-19

In the meantime, 2,000 tests have been carried out and the number of confirmed cases has risen to 35 – of those people, eight were found after the fire, the Greek government said.

The government’s inability to put in place “a health response” will continue, anticipates the Lesvos Legal Center, so that “the number of cases among residents of the now displaced camps will certainly increase”.

This NGO, like Médecins sans frontières and others, points to the announcement of the confirmation of the first cases of covid-19 as the straw that led to the announced tragedy. “The announcement of the confirmation of the 35 cases of covid-19 may have been the factor that ultimately broke people down, in Europe’s worst refugee camp,” wrote Aegean Boat Report, an organization that monitors arrivals in Lesbos.

New field

The government holds asylum seekers accountable and several NGOs confirm reports of riots in the hours leading up to the fire. “I understand the difficulties on the ground. But there can be no alibi for violent reactions to health protocols, ”said the Prime Minister.

Nothing that surprises those who have “the experience of working with outbreaks”, as Doctors Without Borders points out. Without hope of leaving, without an adequate response plan to the pandemic, it was impossible to achieve “the confidence or understanding of the population”. “The Greek authorities have not responded, the European Union and the other member states have rejected the responsibility,” he laments.

Germans welcome 1000 people

The offer came from Germany to accommodate 1,000 people in the Land of Rhine-Westphalia. The European Commission will help resettle unaccompanied minors in other locations in Greece. For now, Athens wants people to stay in tents outside the camp, on a ferry due to arrive later Wednesday evening, and on two ships it planned to send on Thursday.

But what all NGOs are asking for, a dignified solution for those who lived there, is not on the horizon.

“The Greek government has announced that it will rebuild the camp, now with a closed structure. The European Commission reiterates that it is focusing on the relocation of vulnerable groups, rather than the structural causes of this fire, ”says Amelia Cooper of the Legal Center. “The field should not be rebuilt,” he asks. “And the violent and hostile policies that the camp represents must be reviewed.”

