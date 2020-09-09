Homeland security analyst under pressure to remove embarrassing texts for Trump – Observer

A head of the US Department of Homeland Security (ISD) said in a complaint published Wednesday that he was pressured by agency executives to delete passages from their briefing reports, which Donald Trump may displease. Among these were some concerning Russian interference in the presidential elections and the threat posed by white supremacists.

Brian Murphy said in the complaint to the agency’s inspector general that he was demoted for refusing to change his information report in an “illegal and inappropriate” manner. This former officer of the Federal Police (FBI) and Marine Corps (“Marines”) was the first assistant deputy secretary of the Bureau of Information and Analysis. In August, he was demoted to the post of Assistant Deputy Assistant Secretary for Management of the ISD.

“Mr. Murphy is, to put it simply, a dedicated public servant, who had a dignified career before the recent events which led to the filing of this complaint with the Office of the Inspector General “of the ISD, he specified in the text. “Before the current circumstances, he had never even had a negative report on his physical condition in his professional career in the US government,” he said.

In the complaint, it was alleged that former ISD secretary Kirstjen Nielsen, current acting secretary Chad Wolf and his deputy Ken Cuccinelli repeatedly pressured him to change the ratings. information designed to corroborate the policies of the Trump administration or to avoid offending it.

One example given is that Nielsen and his deputies pressured him to exaggerate the number of terrorism-related immigrants who had been detained at the southern border. Murphy accused her of mentioning false high numbers during testimony in Congress.

The plaintiff also alleged that Wolf, who had been appointed ISD secretary of the ISD by Trump, ordered Murphy to stop making information assessments of the threat of Russian interference in the United States, because it ” had given the president a bad look. Murphy said he rejected the statement because accepting it would be a violation of his duties.

He added that Cuccinelli had ordered him to amend a report on white supremacy, so that this threat was more diluted, and to include information on left-wing groups, replicating the subjects of the White House speech on the clashes after. the death of George Floyd. .

A copy of the complaint was released by Democratic Congressman Adam Schiff of the House Information Committee.