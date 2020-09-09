UNITA criticizes postponement of municipal elections in Angola – Observer

UNITA, Angola’s largest opposition party, criticized the postponement of municipal elections in the country, initially scheduled for this year, attributing the decision to fears of a “historic defeat” for the ruling party.

“The government knows it would have a historic defeat in the municipal elections. The government has failed. The governance of the president, João Lourenço, started with very high expectations, but quickly turned to frustration, disappointment. There are no solutions to revive the economy, there are no innovative solutions to undertake a sustainable development strategy in our country. He does not want to risk losing power through local power. It’s a party platform, ”Liberty Chiaka, president of the UNITA parliamentary group, told Lusa by telephone.

In the opinion of this party official, the Angolan executive “cannot claim the pandemic to postpone the elections”, stressing that there is “a lack of political will” on the part of the country’s leaders.

“The country will open up to great mass acts,” he said, pointing to the opening of schools, churches and sports activities in the coming weeks. “It can not be justified that, on the one hand, the company is open to large agglomerations, if on the other hand the realization of the municipalities is conditioned, probably because the conditions are not created”, he said. declared.

The UNITA parliamentary leader also accused the Angolan government of “managing power”. “We are very sorry and condemn in the strictest terms that the government continues to manage power at the expense of governance,” he said.

Chiaka stressed that the executive “must seek to govern” and that in Angola, “unfortunately, the party’s agenda prevails”. The House leader of the largest opposition party addressed the presidential elections held in Malawi in June, as well as the Ivorian presidential elections scheduled for October this year.

“There are several examples of other political geographies which, in the midst of this crisis, have tried not to paralyze,” adding that the failure to hold municipal elections this year in Angola “is proof of the incompetence of the government “. Chiaka stressed that UNITA does not intend to “be part of a party program at the expense of a national program” and called for a joint dialogue to put “the national interest before the groups” .

“We are going to put pressure on the government, we are going to put pressure on the party that is in government [MPLA – Movimento Popular de Libertação de Angola], in the sense of [eleições] municipalities in 2021. Angola has already waited too long, Angolans can no longer accept the postponement of their expectations due to the lack of will of a political party that fails to achieve national aspirations, ”said the official .

On Tuesday, members of the Council of the Republic of Angola believed, for the most part, that there were no conditions to hold the country’s first municipal elections. According to Rosa Cruz e Silva, spokesperson for the structure, who met that day, Angolan municipal elections will be held when the conditions for this allow it. The document resulting from the extraordinary meeting of the Council of the Republic held to analyze the impact of covid-19 in Angola states that the preparation and organization of municipalities must continue.

At the opening of Tuesday’s meeting, João Lourenço believed that, despite the consensus, the need to establish a local autarkic power, through legal support, the truth is that this has not yet been possible. João Lourenço recalled that in March 2018, during a meeting of the Council of the Republic, he had mentioned the intention to hold municipal elections this year.

“We recognize all the efforts made by the National Assembly to approve part of the municipal legislative package, but, without necessarily pointing the blame, we agree that all is not done, the work is not finished yet”, a he declared. For João Lourenço, it is not possible in a democratic and legal state to hold elections of any kind without legal support.