Brazil arrests suspect for setting up child pornography forum in Portuguese – Observer

The Brazilian Federal Police (PF) on Wednesday arrested the suspect of the creation and maintenance of one of the largest Portuguese-language child pornography forums on the Internet, official sources said. The stake is the “exposed operation” launched by the PF who, thanks to the international police cooperation, investigated people implied in the sharing of pornographic images implying children and adolescents.

According to surveys, a Brazilian is tasked with creating and maintaining one of the largest Portuguese-language forums for child pornography on the “ deep web ”, the name given to an area of ​​the Internet that cannot be easily detected by traditional search engines. , guaranteeing the confidentiality and anonymity of its users.

“In addition to making the platform accessible to users around the world, the respondent also posted a large number of videos and photos of himself raping several victims. The ages of the girls ranged from 5 to 12 years old, ”the PF said in a statement, referring to the inmate’s activity today. According to the authorities, he is a Brazilian who lives in the state of São Paulo, “around 50 years old, single, with a daughter and a grandson”.

The forum, as well as other platforms created by the suspect, were already known to police in several countries. “For the moment, nothing indicates the participation of third parties, which will be further clarified by analyzing the material seized on the spot and hearing the people involved (attacker, victims and family)”, added the PF in a statement.

The federal police are also investigating the “probable commercialization” of part of the criminal collection produced by the investigation. The offense of publishing child pornography images carries a sentence of three to six years in prison in Brazil. Sexual rape of vulnerable people provides for eight to 15 years in prison.

The police operation in question was reported by Brazilian Justice Minister André Mendonça, who congratulated the officers involved. “Excellent cyber-investigation work by the federal police and international cooperation which resulted in the arrest of accused of rape of vulnerable persons and sexual exploitation on the Internet. Congratulations to the police involved, ”wrote the governor of the social network Twitter.