Covid19. Brazilian government predicts less economic contraction than expected – Observer

The Brazilian Minister of the Economy said on Wednesday that the economic recession expected for this year in the country will be much lower than initially expected, due to the rapid reactivation of activities that had been paralyzed to curb Covid-19.

Minister Paulo Guedes underlined, during an economic seminar, that the projections of contraction of the Brazilian gross domestic product (GDP) in 2020 went from the 9% previously forecast by entities such as the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to between 4% and 5%. .

The official explained that the resumption of economic activities in Brazil after the shutdown caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic has occurred at a much faster rate than expected by the government.

In reports released Tuesday, rating agencies Fitch and Moody’s said the process of rapid reopening in Brazil is already translating into more positive economic indicators and allows for an economic slowdown for 2020 to be anticipated less than initially expected.

Fitch reduced its projection for the contraction of the Brazilian economy this year from 7.0% to 5.8%, thanks to the gradual recovery of all activities in Brazil. Moody’s, meanwhile, is forecasting a 6.2% decline in Brazilian GDP this year, well below pessimistic projections made by other risk rating agencies in recent months.

Both projections are close to those of market economists consulted last week by the Central Bank and who said they expected a 5.3% decline in Brazilian GDP this year, being less pessimistic than institutions like the World Bank. and the IMF, which calculate a contraction between 8% and 9%.

Despite being the second country with the most deaths from Covid-19 in the world, with more than 127,000 deaths, and the third with the most infections, with almost 4.2 million cases, Brazil began in May a process of rapid reactivation gradual increase in economic activities.

The economic reopening did not prevent the country from registering a historic decline of 9.7% of GDP in the second quarter of the year compared to the first, even though it was a smaller drop than initially expected and lower than that experienced by most emerging economies and other Latin American countries.

As it had already fallen by 2.5% in the first quarter, the Brazilian economy has again entered recession, after three consecutive years of recovery after the severe crisis it experienced in 2015 and 2016.

The Ministry of the Economy forecasts a decline of 4.7% for this year, but members of the economic team have indicated that this projection will be revised downwards, considering that the worst moment of the crisis has passed.