The book reveals that Trump was aware in February of the severity of the virus. But he preferred to devalue so as not to create panic – Observer

US President Donald Trump admitted that he knew, long before the first confirmed death of Covid-19 in the United States, that the virus was dangerous, that it was transported by air, and therefore was highly contagious. I knew it was “more deadly than a normal flu,” but I said it was wrong several times so as not to cause panic. This is one of the revelations made by American historical journalist Bob Woodward in his latest book “Anger”.

According to CNN, Trump has granted Bob Woodward a series of interviews over the past several months, between December 5, 2019 and July 21, 2020, which are now revealed in the book, which will be released on September 15. It was then that Trump admitted, in an interview on February 7, long before the United States was hit hard by the novel coronavirus, that the virus was deadly and dangerous. “It’s a deadly thing,” he said at the time.

The work, now revealed, shows how Trump had a much more advanced level of knowledge about the novel coronavirus than was public knowledge at the time. At that time, the President of the United States will have confessed to Wodward that he was “impressive” because the virus was “probably five times more deadly than the flu”. A few months later, the United States was the hardest hit country.

“It circulates in the air, which is always worse than if it is only through touch. A person can’t touch things, right? But in the air, in the air it’s impossible, you just have to breathe the air and that’s how it goes. That’s why it’s so complicated. It’s very delicate, and more deadly than the seasonal flu, ”he said in the same interview on February 7.

Donald Trump admitting that the gravity of the situation in February is in stark contrast to statements he would later make in public, still devaluing the virus, devaluing the use of a mask and refusing to shut down commerce and services to the ahead, claiming that everything would be fine. A week after this interview with Woodward, for example, Trump gives a press conference in the White House to ensure that “in a few days the number of cases will be close to zero”.

The new book from the author of “Fear” and one of the journalists who exposed the Watergate affair shows that Trump has always known. but he always wanted to devalue himself so as not to cause widespread panic, even if the failure to act could contribute to the death of thousands of people, who were not sufficiently aware of the danger, did not wear masks. nor did they practice the recommended social detachment.

On March 19, Donald Trump seems quoted explaining to the interviewer that he “always wanted to minimize the situation” and that he continues to do so: “I do not want to cause panic”, he admits. Days before giving this interview, however, Trump had declared a state of national emergency.

The book, due for release on September 15, reflects 18 authorized talks with the US president over the past year, as well as reports from people close and working closely at the White House during the pandemic phase of Covidean. 19. This is the case of Anthony Fauci, the senior adviser in the field of epidemiology and infectious diseases, who seems to strongly criticize Donald Trump’s “aimless” leadership, his lack of attention span, and suggest that the “only goal for Trump’s re-election.”

CNN on Wednesday released the content of some audios from Woodward’s interviews that show how the US president was not responsible for decisions about the pandemic that has already infected more than 6 million US citizens and killed more than 185,000. In one of the last interviews in July, Trump even said he had nothing to do with the virus. “The virus has nothing to do with me, it’s not my fault. China has let the virus escape, ”he said.