The Manifesto against Citizenship, by João Costa | Opinion

The Assistant Secretary of State for Education, João Costa, wrote, a few days ago, the text “Citizenship is not optional”, basically directed against the document “In defense of educational freedoms” and those who signed it. I am one of them.

Its text is a manifesto against citizenship. Not only for directing him against an exercise of active citizenship for educational freedoms, but for the distorted account of the pursuit of free and responsible citizenship exercised in the area of ​​his ministry. Finally, also because of the way in which, with the proselytes, he renounces the fundamental rights of citizens and their implications.

The title shows the futile pleasure of the conversation: the phrase “Citizenship is not optional” has nothing to do with the issue under discussion. This is another beacon among which the radical and extremist left has been fertile in this debate: pompous proclamations, but which say nothing about the problem or the solution. No one questioned citizenship, before the compulsory discipline in basic education called “Citizenship and Development”, which is very different. However, by the way, if the question is whether citizenship is optional or compulsory, the answer can only be one: optional, optional. Anyone who wants free citizens recognizes the ability to choose: to act or not to act, and how to act. In free societies, citizenship is obviously optional, corresponding to individual choices – and it works. In authoritarian societies, citizenship can be either prohibited or compulsory – and it fails. It is towards this backward world that this Ministry of Education pushes us. Citizenship is freedom. Already.

All the legal, constitutional and international texts cited in the petition “In defense of educational freedoms” are part of our Declaration of rights, fundamental rights that the State can neither offend nor crush. The State has the imperative to respect them and to make them respect. Son Enormência, the Secretary of State, has done the opposite: he ignores, omits, does not respect and orders not to be respected. These texts are also included in the “Reference documents – National strategy for citizenship education” and the “International reference documents”, framed online by the ministry, which only confirm the farce that takes place. and his ignorance and total handicap on the subject.

The case of Famalicão is a practical case of citizenship. On the one hand, we have a family and two children, who exercise their citizenship vertically: they know their rights, assert them and want to assert them. On the other hand, we have government officials and a mandated ministry, who violate the law, the Constitution and binding international declarations, in a scandalous human rights violation, going so far as to punish two children for failure. during two years. The Convention on the Rights of the Child, also in the menu “Citizenship education”, provides, for example: “All decisions concerning children, taken by public or private social protection institutions, by courts, administrative authorities or legislative bodies, they will mainly take into account the best interests of the child. How does the government include in this rule its conduct of not having, in this specific case, the two children?

I know the secretary of state says, “I didn’t.” It’s a lie: it was him! I understand that, given the infamous nature of what he has done to two children and a family, he wants to hide his hand after throwing stone. This is the usual courage of this flagship model. It is expected to release the 35 pages of twisted bureaucratic-normative arguments with which the family was threatened in February, as well as the three from the Administrative Firing Squad in June, so the country can read how a family was surrounded and persecuted and that their children have been punished, in flagrant violation. of law and fundamental rights – a vile attempt at citizenship.

In Castelo Infante Santo, the Viscount of Alcântara is doing well: he does not get his hands dirty. Some people serve it blindly. The process tells how, digesting the news of Comptroller General Luís, in carrying out previous instructions from the Viscount himself, the faithful Aunt Filipa drew up the firing plan and set up the blunderbuss, so that the Viscount, in accepting, ordered – “Shoot if!” “-, communicating then to the corrégidor João Miguel the final siege to the enemy and, finally, to the local overseer Carlos Alberto the consumption of the death blow: the pellets! By superior order, attentive, venerable and thank you.

It is sheer cunning and hypocrisy on the part of the government to whisper that it is sorry for the children and does not want to fail. Everything is written. The indicated “alternative” before the final execution was for the family and children to kneel down, obeying whatever they were told. This corresponds to the position of this department on citizenship. Castelo Infante Santo professes the belief that citizenship allows two positions (squatting and red), to which, if necessary, a third (kneeling) can be added, and everything should end in the wise doctrine of culambismo, immortalized by Miguel Esteves Cardoso in our literature. This ministry is totally incompetent to teach citizenship because it does not know what it is. It is even dangerous to use the word, until you learn it, because it takes away your dignity.

The threat of escalation is even broader in the process, indicating more sanctions against parents and teachers. The order is to punish, to be afraid. Against citizenship, against the professional responsibilities of teachers, against the institutional and community responsibilities of each school

There were more moderate attitudes within the framework of the ministry, which the Secretary of State ignored or had broken. The services put forward the possibility of consenting to the “validation, exceptionally” of the transition from the year 2018/19, allowing the period of one year to elapse without reversing the school’s decision – this would be consolidated. But, for the government, it was necessary to retroactively fail the students. And there was the wise evaluation of the teachers, who, all considered, decided to pass the year. The class council, unanimously, wrote about these students: “pedagogically, each one fulfilled all the transition conditions, since he was assiduous in all the other subjects, has an excellent academic performance, reveals exemplary civic attitudes, has sensitivity and is supportive of others, performs all proposed tasks, is responsible and shows integrity in his actions, is strict in performing all activities and is autonomous. Read it again, please. It takes an absolute lack of shame – and also humanity – to fail two kids aged 12 and 14 with these attributes for two years in a row.

On top of that, the way the class council was removed from the process speaks volumes about this ministry. There was a conflict of legal rules: one, used by the class council, allowed it to complete the pedagogical evaluation year and, therefore, the transition decision; another, closed by the superior hierarchy of the ministry, administratively determined the direction of absences. I do not enter here into the long legal assessment made during the process. I retain that, without blinking, the ministry, in case of doubt, preferred the punitive norm to the saving norm; he preferred his central power to learning about the proximity of teachers to school; he prefers administrative measures to educational evaluation. He says everything about this Ministry of Education to see him lift the administrative knife to crush the criterion of pedagogy. In addition to this, the applied rule only applied in this case due to an extensive interpretation! And at no time was the conflict between the two standards examined in the light of respect for the Constitution. Throughout the process, the issue of basic human rights of parents and children is never discussed, but completely ignored – it speaks only of the understanding and power of the ministry.

Hidden, there, the terrible fear of a “serious precedent”. Even more: in its entirety, “acceptance / passivity in the face of such an attitude can legitimize similar conduct”. Oh! What a horror … So the boys were beaten by heavy measure – so no one would be put off by subversive ideas. The threat of escalation is even broader in the process, indicating more sanctions against parents and teachers. The order is to punish, to be afraid. Against citizenship, against the professional responsibilities of teachers, against the institutional and community responsibilities of each school. A frightening philosophy. The “precedent” is the fear of all dictators. When citizens claim rights and freedoms, tyrant anguish arises: what if they get used to it?

If something like this happened to me in my life, i.e. having a fearless reaction to a challenge to my power over a third party, I would probably die of shame and remorse, if I couldn’t fix it. I do not wish Secretary of State João Costa. I believe you have to live with this shame.

