Rent regulation in the private rental sector | Opinion

In the current period of epidemiological crisis, when covid-19 has created a state of emergency that has given the government new powers of intervention in several areas of the economy, it is important to relaunch the debate on the role regulation of the rental market in the private lease.

Against a backdrop of continued rising house prices and rental values, this is a debate that precedes the pandemic, and which, as one might expect, will resume when signs of a recovery in tourism will be felt or, in a negative epilogue, if the signs of the economic crisis worsen.

Because the housing crisis accessible to the middle and lower classes is not a phenomenon exclusive to Portuguese cities (Lisbon, Porto, but also several medium-sized towns and some small towns in the Algarve), but it is comparable to what has been observed in other European cities, it is necessary to look at these contexts and analyze what has been the position of the governments of these countries or cities with regard to the regulation of housing rents and what are the effects of these policies on the housing market and, in particular, on private rental.

So start by making a fundamental distinction between the so-called first generation of income control and the generations that follow, the time period associated with the latter varying considerably from country to country. The first involved rigid regulations (freezing nominal rents) adopted in a war and post-war period characterized by a severe real estate and economic crisis. The second and third generations of rent controls have been gentler and have revealed an increasing sophistication in the way of regulating their increase, seeking to reduce the pressure on the private rental market and to ensure greater stability of contracts for tenants, while maintaining acceptable performance. for owners.

In general, it was found that countries which maintained more stable regulation now had a private rental market with a larger relative size and with a more diverse spectrum of tenants, as in the case of Germany or from Austria. However, political decisions to dispose of social housing in the past have had an impact on increasing deregulation and rising rental values.

In one of the European countries with a larger relative presence in the rental market, equivalent to 40% of the total housing stock – Germany – the federal government has proposed limiting income increases in “crowded housing markets. “.

The Federal Parliament approved the measure in 2015 and the governments of the 16 Länder were tasked with defining and approving a benchmark table to regulate the value of rents for new rental contracts, which should be implemented by the end of 2020. The criteria for calculating rents are defined by each state, taking into account factors such as the year of construction of the building, its location and its characteristics.

The city government of Berlin, a city where 85% of residents live in rented accommodation, has decided to move forward with the five-year freeze on rental values, imposing maximum limits on new rentals based on the age and quality of the buildings / properties, and their location and size. In the case of rents above the benchmark (for the same location, type and size of the house), tenants can request a reduction. The government estimates that there are at least 340,000 tenants with conditions for requesting a reduction in rent, and that in a significant number of cases this can be over 40%. While liberal economists describe this proposal as a radical idea, which risks having counterproductive effects on the quality and quantity of the sector, the government maintains that it is an appropriate reaction to a situation of traumatic housing.

In countries or regions where the private rental sector was strictly regulated in the 1980s, such as England or Portugal, a trend towards deregulation and liberalization of rental regimes has been observed.

The implementation of the Housing Act 1988, which deregulated rents and reduced the security of all new contracts since 1989, in England resulted in an expansion of the private rental sector in this part of the UK, which has increased from 9% of the total building stock in 1991, to 16% in 2010 and 20% in 2017.

The significant expansion of the private rental sector in England was particularly evident between 2000 and 2006 when landlords without charge or otherwise began to have access to mortgages, on favorable terms, for the purchase of rental housing (right to rent). However, this financing opportunity, together with the expansion of the international capital market, has led to a considerable increase in the value of housing, making it difficult for low-income youth and families to access the purchase market. housing. In high demand areas (e.g. London or Cambridge), because the rent is freely set by the parties, the contracts are short term (from 6 months to 1 year) and there is easy termination of contracts ( for the convenience of the landlord)), there has been an inflationary trend in the value of rents, resulting in an overload of the burden on both households and the central and local state, which supports income subsidies.

I would like to end by coming back to the Portuguese case, to comment on the response of Prime Minister António Costa, given in an interview in which he described the rent situation in Lisbon as “very sensitive”, in relation to the solution of the rent freeze. five-year plan adopted by Berlin: “We have already had this experience of freezing rents for 40 years, and it is a very bad solution for the preservation and renovation of the city.”

In relation to this statement, it is important to distinguish the freezing of rents at very low values ​​(which, moreover, are still maintained today in Portugal in the case of binding contracts concluded before 1990, with tenants aged 65 years or more, handicap with a degree of incapacity greater than 60% and / or an economic need) from the definition of the ceilings to the maximum value in the case of new rents depending on the location, age and the quality of buildings / properties.

The low rent freeze effectively penalizes landlords and tenants, as it discourages investment in property requalification and discourages mobility in the housing market. Therefore, the granting of income support subsidies should be implemented as quickly as possible for tenants with a proven economic need, as provided for by law. However, at the same time, maximum ceilings should be introduced in the case of new rents, based on criteria such as location, size and age of buildings / properties, with the aim of fostering convergence of values between old rents and a better balance between the interests of landlords and tenants.

The author writes under the new spelling contract

