Covid-19 and forest fire | Opinion

Since we had no previous experience of a global pandemic when SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes covid-19, began to spread, public health experts only had their experience with pandemics of flu (flu). to format your predictions. These pandemics are often described in terms of successive “waves” and intermittent “depressions”. Now we know enough to replace the ocean analogy with a better one, very close to us: a wildfire with re-ignitions.

Like a forest fire, the virus relentlessly searches for fuel (human hosts), devastating some areas while sparing others. It will continue to spread until we achieve group immunity – and it is only when 30-70% of the population develop protective antibodies that we can ultimately delay transmission significantly. We will achieve herd immunity through widespread infection or through an effective and widely available vaccine. No momentary political conversation can change the harsh reality.

We already have compelling evidence that SARS-CoV-2 is not affected by regional seasonality or climate; it is spread by human-to-human contact, being naturally easier in areas with high population density. We still do not know whether the immunity is permanent or short-lived. We also don’t know if a vaccine, if and when we develop it, will be a definite success, like the polio or measles vaccines, or some other hope for success with the agent, like the seasonal flu vaccine. and administered annually or every three years. three months. We hope that vaccine development efforts will be effective, but hope is not a strategy. Like HIV, SARS-CoV-2 is here to stay and it is this realism that should inform our strategic response.

Studies of past pandemics, wars, and other times of intense national or global stress show that people respond more calmly and effectively when leaders tell them the truth, no matter how harsh or frightening the truth is. If we don’t have answers, we have to say what’s being done to find out more. So far, we’ve seen the reverse approach too much: posts with moving targets that tend to be scientifically flawed, irrationally optimistic, or pessimistic, leaving the public in desperate confusion over who and what to believe, with science coming first. victim. We need to focus our message on scientific facts.

In the coming months, morbidity and mortality will largely depend on how much fuel the covid-19 forest fire has access to. While a complete Wuhan-style blockade is undesirable in a democracy, we must lose our political modesty when cases rise dangerously, suspending all services except essential services and using all available technology to reduce transmission to a minimum. certain level. handy. This balance is extremely delicate, as there are so many functions required to make the company work and the line of intrusion into privacy is easily overcome. However, we also already know that tightly restricted areas like some countries in Europe, Asia and New York have shown that we can cut deadly numbers and bring the economy back to a safer environment.

Unfortunately, some countries like the United States and Brazil have been optimistic and arrogant: at the first signs of effectiveness against covid-19, they conclude that they are “overcoming the hurdle”, even when the number of cases exceeds 20,000 per day, as in the UNITED STATES.

We need to reduce the infection rate to a level where test results are fast enough that follow-up can actually identify contacts in time to stop transmission. The level we need to reach is around two cases of SARS-CoV-2 per day per 100,000 population, for the response to be adequate.

The fire is here to burn and all available means must be attentive to help the people, the economy and the social well-being that we have achieved. We know that lockdowns cause great economic and social suffering and we must be prepared to continue caring for those suffering from the consequences of the pandemic, no matter what the cost. There are no easy, foolproof answers, and even nations that had initial success at containment face further expansion as their economies reopen and “reboots” occur. But it will be our new life for years to come.

But, one thing, I think I’m sure, the cost of not acting swiftly and assertively will far outweigh the cost of being on the entire lot, including the one already burnt, with all forces prepared and using all. the means available. Because the fires will repeat themselves continuously. And we have to be prepared to put out small re-ignitions like a new fire front. And aim for efficiency, because we may not be lucky enough to have successive chances.

