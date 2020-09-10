What about justice? Access to the law and the courts | Opinion

The whole world of justice can be viewed from two angles. Either it is apprehended on the side of the powers, that is to say of the State which judges and administers, or under the angle specific to the citizens.

On the side of the powers, democracy and the rule of law require a judicial organization as transparent as possible, procedural rules without traps, statutes for demanding and enforceable professionals and taxation adapted to the nature of the disputes and the assets of each.

What about justice?

But what matters most in this dual context is to assess the right of access to the law and the courts, now from the perspective of the citizens. And this is one of the central themes of our Constitution, as far as justice is concerned.

For its relevance, I dare to transcribe Article 20 of our Basic Law. Pray like this:

“Article 20

Access to the law and effective judicial protection

1. Everyone has access to the law and the courts to defend their legally protected rights and interests, and justice cannot be denied due to insufficient economic means.

What about justice? Judicial organization and proximity between citizens and the courts

2. Everyone has the right, under the law, to legal information and advice, to legal sponsorship and to be accompanied by a lawyer before any authority.

3. The law defines and guarantees adequate protection of the secrecy of justice.

4. Everyone has the right to a cause in which they intervene to be decided within a reasonable time and according to a fair process.

5. In order to defend the rights, freedoms and guarantees of the person, the law guarantees to citizens judicial procedures characterized by speed and priority, in order to obtain effective and rapid protection against threats or violations of these rights. . “

On Bill 205 / XIII / 4th GOV – Access to the law regime

Examining the rule, we quickly concluded that it was a structural guarantee of democracy itself and an essential pillar of the rule of law.

Note that our First Law guarantees us access to the law – that is to say, in an apparently pleonastic way, the right of access to the law, on the one hand – and the right to access the courts, which means that the ingredients mentioned above I have identified (a judicial organization as transparent as possible, procedural rules without traps, statutes for demanding and enforceable professionals and adequate taxation) cannot be an obstacle to the access to a court “for the defense of legally protected rights and interests”.

But how do you get that access to the law and how do you get help from a court? It is the constitutional norm itself which offers us the three dimensions: obtaining “legal information”, having access to “legal consultation” and, finally, “being accompanied by a lawyer before any authority”, even before courts. However, if it is true that the Constitution guarantees these three dimensions for access to law and justice, it is also true that it tells us that none of them “can be refused because of economic means. insufficient “.

Now, having arrived here, it is urgent to investigate whether the public authorities (organs of sovereignty and public administration) provide us with enough legal information that every citizen lacks in their working life. The answer seems negative, although some administrative services perform this function by computer, but, without being negative, it is obvious that the communication between the services (even those of the municipalities) and the citizens is guided by serious obstacles, often at most. public administration windows, direct and indirect.

Two notes deserve this obvious lack (even partial): the first is to recall the old principle according to which “ignorance of the law benefits no one”, a principle which, as we have concluded, is in conflict with this principle. constitutional guarantee. The second note serves to stress that the weakest sections of our people are almost absolutely excluded from access to adequate legal information.

All this, despite the law that regulates access to the law (Law 34/2004, already updated) stipulates that “the duty of information lies with the State and, within it, with the Ministry of Justice, in collaboration with all interested entities… “.

However, these same obstacles (economic and illiterate) extend to legal advice. Here, more clearly, access to a lawyer becomes much more distant.

Knowing that only lawyers and, to a certain extent, solicitors, are legally entitled to provide legal advice, it does not seem to me that the respective orders have organized themselves to offer citizens (here in economic difficulty) this essential service. And, it should be noted, it is in the “Legal Consultation” that many conflicts are resolved, thanks to the action of a diligent advocacy which makes it possible to avoid a significant part of the conflict in court.

Now, for those who do not have the sufficient economic capacity to consult a lawyer, or to take legal action, that is, as the law says, “has no objective conditions to endure costs of a case on time ”, the law provides for a mechanism between the citizen, the bar, the courts and the Ministry of Justice, which, as I will mention below, must be simplified.

In fact, we are faced with two realities.

The first relates to the economic and labor crisis which immediately results from the pandemic. If it is more than accepted that our justice is dear, and if even without the current situation, it was internalized that access to a court was proving to be economically difficult, now, in the face of the profound consequences of the pandemic, it has become even more serious to access a court. court.

In fact, once again, the world of justice lives apart, like an island, facing the spiral of crises, of all kinds, which affect us all. Everything is happening, in fact, as if the earthquake we are experiencing had no repercussions in the world of courts and access to justice.

The second reality to be taken into account forces everyone, but above all the political power, to take into account the criteria in force to declare a citizen in economic bankruptcy. From the outset, in the world of work, one does not understand how the absolute and total gratification of disputes in labor courts is not decreed.

Political insensitivity in the face of this crisis, in the face of unemployment and in the face of declining income makes it necessary to review the criteria of judicial taxation, in general, and, very precisely, with regard to the criteria adopted for the “calculation of income relevant to purposes of Legal Protection “.

If we know that these criteria are (today) very strict and that only people with very low income have access to legal aid, it seems necessary to act in two ways, even to respect the consequences of this crisis. : on the one hand, simplify the criteria for the attribution of the advantages of legal protection, and, on the other hand, absolutely exempt from any tax to any citizen having seen his work or his company extinguish.

I limit myself, to illustrate the need for simplification, to transcribing the legal formula to determine “the interest of deducting charges for basic household needs”. It is as follows:

And the formula for determining “the value of the relevant income for the purposes of legal protection” is as follows:

As you can see, it’s simple … It can be used for services. It will never be for the citizen, even if he is literate. And its examination, its simplification is not very complex.

For the sake of simplicity, it suffices that the “average household income” be calculated according to a very simple rule. It will suffice to divide this income by the number of people in the household and devote at least four levels of partial exemption, reaching full exemption if the average income is lower than the guaranteed minimum income.

