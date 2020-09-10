The Minister of Finance wants a “significant increase” in the minimum wage

Finance Minister João Leão said on Wednesday that the government intends to “continue increasing the minimum wage” in 2021, but recalls that “the world has changed”, thus not increasing the value of the expected increase. “In the social dialogue, we must understand what margin we should have,” he said, acknowledging that “there must be a significant increase” in the minimum wage.

In an interview with RTP3 this Wednesday, João Leão highlighted the main strategic points for the State Budget (OE) of 2021.

“Make an effort so that next year the economy will recover as much as possible from this year’s decline. It is very important to maintain and help restore the confidence and expectations of families. This is fundamental, ”he explained, stressing that the emphasis is on protecting household income.

Asked about the meaning of the will expressed by Prime Minister António Costa to make this budget a left-wing budget, the Minister of Finance replied categorically: “it means a strategy not to add more crisis to the crisis”.

“We have no intention of raising taxes,” he said. “The first priority is the revival of the economy, the recovery of employment and the protection of incomes in a responsible manner”.

Still on salaries, the Minister of Finance recalled that an increase in the wage bill “greater than 2%” is expected in the public service, linked to the progression of general careers, in addition to the “recovery of career time In some areas, which will have an additional impact of 100 million euros.

João Leão said at the start of the interview that the biggest economic downturns caused by the pandemic have passed.

“We’ve already hit rock bottom. The second quarter was the worst quarter of the pandemic, when the economy fell 16%, ”said the Minister of Finance.

João Leão justified this statement by encouraging signs already observed in the third half of the year, which already showed signs of recovery “, even” slightly above what we expected “, especially during the months of July and August.

“ATM payments, the most advanced indicator we have, during the pandemic have fallen by around 40%, now since July they have stabilized compared to the previous year, they have already recovered significantly.”

“The worst is not over yet” at work

Other areas have also shown improvement: “construction is maintaining a good pace and we have strongly resumed our exports”.

In addition, IRS revenues, “after very sharp declines since April, saw an increase in August over the previous year” of about 1%, according to João Leão. However, he warns: “we are all aware that there is a very significant drop in tax revenue until July, when they fell by 15% compared to the previous year”.

This trend in revenue and expenditure will bring the deficit, which was 0.2% of GDP, to around 7% of GDP, an estimate made in the Supplementary Budget, but which João Leão believes is not much different.

And the repercussions of the new coronavirus will continue to be felt. In terms of employment, João Leão admits that “the worst is not over yet”.

“We are still going to have a relatively high period of unemployment, which can reach 9.10%, either this year or next year, and the estimates for next year are very uncertain.”

The Minister of Finance warns that “moments of great uncertainty” continue, recalling that “the evolution of the economy will depend a lot on the evolution of the pandemic”.

“Some indicators were above our expectations. We know, however, that these are times of great uncertainty. The pandemic and the whole of Europe are moving in a worse direction than expected. We must keep in mind that these are scenarios of great uncertainty and that the evolution of the economy will depend very much on the evolution of the pandemic.

In the opinion of the executive, and given the increase in staff numbers observed in European countries, including Portugal, “the third quarter will be better than we anticipated and it is possible that the fourth quarter will not be not as good “, where the forecast would be for a decrease slightly from the same period in 2019.

The evolution of the pandemic across Europe was already “to be expected” due to the resumption of activity and the start of the school year. João Leão also explains that the less extreme forecasts for the final phase of the year are due to the fact that people are able to “live better in the context of the pandemic”, reconciling concerns about the virus with the resumption of activity. , which did not happen in the second half.

Therefore, the possibility of a “significant recovery next year” is not out of the question, but the minister acknowledges that, given the first estimates made in March and April, the recovery will be “more moderate than expected” .

“Next year there will be a significant recovery”, with growth that could be in the order of 4%, 5%, while keeping the 2021 economy “below the figures of 2019”.

“We are still counting on the great uncertainty of the pandemic, that in 2022, the economy is already recovering and above the values ​​of 2019”, warned João Falcão.

Minister hopes OE will be approved on the left

Until July, more than 1,100 million euros have been implemented related to the pandemic. The bulk of these expenses concern Social Security, layoffs and family assistance and Health. “These are the two main areas of expenditure.”

Regarding the 2021 state budget, the Minister of Finance said that the negotiations “are going well”, believing that the OE will be approved.

“It is natural that these budgets have a demanding negotiation, but we have managed to find a good compromise in recent years,” said João Leão, convinced that this EO will count on the same parliamentary support as the last five years.

“The OE will be more and more concerned about the economic and social situation to which the country must respond,” he said.

The executive also expects public investment to rise again in 2021, as will happen this year. “This year and next year [os investimentos públicos] they will increase above 20%, ”said João Leão, stressing that this detail is very important for economic recovery.

“It is critical at this stage of the pandemic, because part of the economic activity can still be left behind by social distancing, which is not the case with construction, which has a greater capacity to increase, even during the pandemic ”.

In the area of ​​private investment, João Leão recalled that measures are already in place to encourage business activity, noting that the extraordinary tax credit for investment included in the supplementary budget, which allows to deduct 20% of expenditure on productive assets and which does not exceed five million euros, will remain in force until the first half of 2021.

Regarding Novo Banco, João Leão declined to comment on the approach that is being negotiated, saying it was “out of time” to confirm a new transfer to the Resolution Fund. The Minister of Finance considers that the emphasis is at this stage on analyzing the results of the audit carried out by Deloitte and that at this stage, “Novo Banco’s priority must be to assess its assets in the manner as rigorous as possible ”.

