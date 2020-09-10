Objection to Citizenship: A Campaign | Opinion

Almost everything has already been written about the intention of a group of people to end the compulsory nature of citizenship and development courses. We already know that the content of the course is harmless, defined, moreover, by subscribers of sudden indignation. We already know that abject lies circulate about what is taught in the concrete, for this people in competition ideologically inspired by Damares Alves, in Brazil, or Viktor Orbán, in Hungary, and we already know that after an article published here by Secretary of State João Costa, who deals with the facts, people did not fail to repeat the lie. There are those who unashamedly insist on writing that João Costa has “missed two students”, there are those who insist on hiding what the law says in case of unjustified absences, there are those who have dubbed the discipline “sex, gender and interculturality”, the same person, Nuno Melo, of course, who came up with the amazing news that some children had attended a conference “on 67 types of sexuality, such as sexual attraction to objects inanimate ”.

Finally, we already know the hate. Because it’s hate.

It is the themes of sexuality and gender equality that are considered “ideological”, hence the recourse to the figure of conscientious objection. The arguments vary, they are all abusive, on the part of children and young people, but it starts with the mistake of comparing citizenship with religion and morals, as if the signatories did not know it belonged to the State to promote the first and only respect and morals. guarantee the free exercise of the second.

My comrade Sérgio Sousa Pinto stands out from the other indignant people. He has the discipline to be “useless”, makes him a species that fails because he does not know how to separate garbage and fervently advocates the teaching of history, for example. But it is a legal bizarre to invoke conscientious objection to a simple “uselessness”, in the discipline in question do not miss for lack of use and we all know the uselessness of having an encyclopedia in the head if that head is populated by sexism, racism or homophobia, devaluations that hunt, humiliate and kill.

As for “ideology”, we fall into the trap of imagining a neutral Constitution. The Constitution is the law that unites us collectively and therefore contains the formulation of rules of conduct for the polis, from the outset rules of conduct addressed to citizens, rules on fundamental rights. It is in this common pact that we find the option of the political community for non-discrimination based on sex, sexual orientation or “race”. It is also in the Basic Law that the duty of the State to promote equality and promote fundamental rights is enshrined. The school is therefore not neutral. The public school is not a space outside the Constitution. On the contrary, it is for the state to adopt policies of equality and integration from childhood in accordance with constitutional principles and values ​​and not in accordance with the morals of parents who raise children as political flags. Therefore, it is absurd to invoke the constitutional ban on programming education and culture according to ideological guidelines.

The ease with which the right to conscientious objection is invoked is indicative of the instrumentalization of the Constitution with regard to such a hate agenda. Conscientious objection consists of the right not to fulfill one’s obligations or to perform acts which are in very strong conflict with one’s conscience. Besides being a right whose exercise depends on a legal procedure (the status of conscientious objector must be recognized), what is relevant here is that it is clear that the subjects taught in the contested discipline derive from the aforementioned constitutional pact, therefore they are “at the disposal” of the conscience of the parents of the pupils, just as a highly patriarchal father cannot refuse the schooling of a girl because he is not of agreement with mixed composition classes.

There is nothing legal about claiming those who, in fact, are part of the line connecting the reactionary wave from Brazil to Hungary. They first choose the target to shoot, then they make up the legal arguments to take home. In the middle, in the protection of a one dimensional world, they invent fake facts at the speed of light and there are still those who make him a useful idiot.

