For educational freedoms and the rights of Tiago and Rafael | Opinion

I signed the petition “In defense of educational freedoms”, which has been the subject of insulting and infamous accusations and comments, with the clear intention of distorting the meaning of our initiative.

I am writing these lines because I consider myself personally offended by defamatory remarks that have struck me, but above all I wanted to apologize to Tiago and Rafael for another monstrous iniquity they are suffering from, this time also because of me. .

I don’t know if the ladies and gentlemen of custom, who so easily distill contempt and curse, know Famalicão (for them, I guess, it will be … I don’t know … vaguely, in the North. ..). Do they know the school, the discipline program, the family in question?

I know these children even before their birth, already in the family project so lovingly cherished by their parents, I know the values ​​in which they wanted to educate their children, their belief in freedom, including freedom of education and their love for Portugal. For them, it is unthinkable to have a democratic public education that concretizes the educational freedoms guaranteed by the Constitution, which does not include the right of parents to refuse to expose their children to a purely ideological program, taught in a compulsory subject. , in which one of the central objectives is to influence underage students on subjects which are far from scientifically proven, as is the case with the infamous “gender theory”, propagator of the so-called “Gender self-determination”.

In fact, a “Citizenship and Development” curriculum unit which structures content linked to pluralism, tolerance and respect for differences would be very useful. I myself develop integrated research in a line called Citizenship and Inclusive Society. But that’s not what it is. In the reality we are referring to, students are disturbed in their sexual identity and prompted into a supposed possibility of gender choice, which is not supported in any scientific demonstration, on the contrary.

In April 1974, I attended public school – high school, as it was called then. I owed all my continuing education to public education (including undergraduate, master’s and doctoral degrees). At the Faculty of Law in Coimbra, I was forced to study thousands of pages written by Gomes Canotilho, Vital Moreira, Avelãs Nunes, Orlando de Carvalho, whose ideology I did not identify with. My freedom of conscience has never been called into question by indoctrination, my enthusiasm for law has never been curbed, there has never been any confusion between the requirements of technical-legal rigor and simple opinions. ideological. It was Orlando de Carvalho, moreover, who always warned me against the dangers of the autocracy of centralist technocrats in Lisbon.

What will remain for history is that Tiago and Rafael were harmed by the Ministry of Education of the Government of the Portuguese Republic in their university career, due to the fact that their parents refused to expose them to a course which the program incorporated theories. based on a “pseudo-anthropology” not scientifically demonstrated, contrary to their convictions and values, to their family project, only supported by an ideological agenda based on sociology and politically minority.

Fortunately, women and men still have the courage to defend freedom in Portugal. And, luckily for the future of my four children and my four grandchildren, I am one of them.

I was deeply uncomfortable with the way some have found our position to be discredited, coloring it with extremist tones. The truth is that methods like the one we fought were practiced in some educational institutions in the “Third Reich” … And in many of them, the teachers opposed them at the risk of their own lives.

