Marisa Matias removes the political crisis, but the PS’s strange silence in the presidential election | Interview

At a time when “the left needs to be asserted”, the silence of the ruling party disturbs the candidate of the former coalition partners. Asked about the existence of a political crisis, the MEP removes the scenario of instability and insists on discussing solutions that respond to “people’s concrete problems”. In an interview with the show Hora da Verdade, by PÚBLICO and Rádio Renascença (broadcast this Thursday at 1 p.m.), Marisa Matias spoke about what must be the response of the left to right-wing populism and criticized the lack of solidarity of the European Union. .

How did you see the impetus given by António Costa to Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa in May of this year? Was it a betrayal of the left partners?

I do not comment on the options and the reasons. I think that at a time when we must assert the left, this dismissal of the PS is strange. But that’s how far I go. It is an internal decision.

What mistakes has the current president made? You have already spoken of positive things.

They have to do with our vision of society, respect for the Constitution, respect for the protection of democracy, which is different. I’m not saying we’re not the two Democrats, I don’t want this mistake made. But on the three fundamental axes of the response to the crisis, I think that the president was not on the side which was most necessary. In terms of the resources needed to invest in wages and pensions and to protect the elderly, for example. We see that this is one of the areas in which it is necessary to make an investment and a complete restructuring of our company. It is not possible to imagine that for the elderly, going to a home is a threat and not a protection. There is also an omission regarding protection at work. This is an area where the President should have taken much more consolidated action.

Do you think, as Jerónimo de Sousa said at the end of the Festa do Avante !, that Marcelo wants to promote a rapprochement between the PSD and the PS and to favor right-wing policies?

I’m not talking about futurology. There may be an intention, but I’m not on people’s minds whether it will be a different mandate or not. I don’t even need it. An evaluation of this mandate is enough to realize that there is room for different points of view, alternatives and answers.

We have lived under the threat of a political crisis which, according to the president, cannot exist. Do you think that we will live a pre-campaign in this environment of political crisis? And how is it resolved?

Political crises are avoided, not anticipated. Solutions are sought. It is precisely the role of a President of the Republic to contribute to solutions.

How is this avoided? With an agreement between BE and the government for the state budget for 2021?

I won’t talk about it.

But it’s important to know what you stand for in terms of the stability of the legislature. The Prime Minister, during the State of the Nation debate, spoke in a written legislative agreement. Is this possible and desirable?

I think that the stability of the legislature is not at stake. I do not believe, whatever the outcome, that we are in a situation of instability or of lack of legitimacy. The government will remain in perfect shape to exercise its mandate.

What are the challenges of this campaign? How do you hope to reach voters in the context of a pandemic?

I will be sure to listen to people and connect with people, even in contexts very different from those we know so far. Everyone has to adapt to new times and festive activities will not be immune to this. It will have to be a campaign with very different contours, without eliminating social proximity. Physical distance is not social distance. It is very different. Proximity must be maintained. It will be a challenge for everyone, for me too.

Is the growth of populist movements in the European Union (EU) one of the concerns it will bring to the campaign?

Yes of course. It is a concern everywhere. In the EU and beyond. But what recent history shows us is that every time the left has distracted itself and sought an answer to populism, instead of providing concrete answers to people’s lives, it has lost. . We cannot in any way give up presenting these solutions for the many distractions that we are trying to hinder.

Can over-responding increase populism?

It does not help us remove from the center of politics and political discussion what concrete problems people have and what solutions we need to find. Often, distractions are made to avoid specific problems. The answer is with politics and not to go after a program that doesn’t tell people anything.

In 2019, on the eve of the European elections, he said the EU was plagued by corruption. Is this also a topic you hope to focus your campaign on?

I have worked all my political life in the European Parliament in areas and fields where the fight against corruption is a central element. It is a subject that will not leave the table as long as we have problems within institutions and revolving doors between the private sector, government and institutions. But I understand this as a transversal fight.

Next week will be the State of the Union debate. If you could deliver the speech in a minute and a half, how would you say it?

It is a fragile and difficult state. An arm of government between governments, where there is little solidarity and cooperation. Proof of this is the discussion on the Recovery Fund, far below what would be necessary in terms of amount and presentation. This only confirms the inequalities in the EU. In order to approve a recovery fund, the discounts had to be increased for the said frugal countries. We are witnessing an EU that has yet to escape a straitjacket that keeps us more and more in a project that insists on not responding to people’s lives. We need to review the treaties, a real policy of combating climate change and cooperation and areas that we have not yet tackled, such as financial transactions and the end of offshore. The EU is at a critical moment and it is the European project itself which is at stake. I do not think that we can remain so arbitrary and unfair.

But can you still look at this project with hope?

I am a tragic optimist [risos] and I still think things can get better.

