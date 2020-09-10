To abandon? “I don’t think Ana Gomes would ever ask me,” says Marisa Matias | Interview

His racing debut at Belém five years ago was the best result ever for BE. From now on, Marisa Matias returns to the game, in elections which will be “more difficult” and with a “more demanding” debate. While considering that the current President of the Republic had “an exemplary mandate” and “incomparable”, the MEP underlines different positions in at least three essential axes. In an interview with the program Hora da Verdade, by PÚBLICO and Rádio Renascença (broadcast this Thursday at 1 p.m.), Marisa Matias asserts herself as “the voice of the left” and, although she is “very proud” of his friendship with Ana Gomes excludes any chance of abandoning his candidacy.

Recently, MEP José Gusmão said that “it is time to defeat Marcelo”, adding that it was Marisa Matias who was best against the “president of the right”. Is it a candidacy to mark the BE space or to defeat Marcelo?

Just like five years ago, I present myself in a context of crisis. We are once again living in a difficult situation and I want to provide concrete solutions to the debate, with proposals for structural changes, so that we do not always go from crisis to crisis, without a protected society, without conditions in terms of essential public services or without reason protection of those who work. I think that the role of any President of the Republic is to contribute to solutions. I don’t know yet if Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa will be a candidate, nobody knows, but we all think so. And in this context, it is important to look at what this crisis has been and to understand what the role of the president has been.

In our electoral system, the president has a slightly reduced role in practical terms. What solutions can a president propose in such a context?

I don’t think it’s a very limited role. It is limited by the defined powers. It is not the government of the country. But it is a role that we see more and more as important and determining. A role that may or may not help resolve and find solutions to crises.

Do you think Marcelo helped?

We will have different points of view. I want to make it clear that I think Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa’s tenure was incomparable. There were several times when we met, in particular to try to give visibility and a voice to natural caregivers and to the issue of homelessness. I also do not forget the role of Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa in fulfilling the democratic will of the Portuguese people after the elections, as a political crisis lingered. But any crisis has several lines of intervention and there are three that are essential.

The first concerns the resources we need to respond to the crisis and how we view the financial sector. From this point of view, I do not forget that the president was on the side of the solution which was found for Novo Banco and which penalized the country a lot. It was a solution articulated between the European Commission, the Portuguese government and the President of the Republic. And it was clear proof of the dimension that a president can have in the intervention.

The second axis is the protection of essential public services and the pandemic has shown us that one of the most essential is the National Health Service (SNS). Here, I also disagree with the President’s position when he discussed the new Health Basics Act, when he pushed to maintain public-private partnerships within the NHS. With the pandemic crisis, we have seen that what the private has fled and abandoned those who need it most. It was the NHS that responded to those who needed it.

The MEP came in 3rd place in the last presidential elections Daniel Rocha

The third axis concerns the protection of those who work. We continue to have, following the intervention of the troika above all, an enormous inequality of work which penalizes those who work. And the president was not on the side of important struggles. I remember the struggle of Cristina Tavares – unacceptably harassed by the entity in which she worked – and the case of the workers of Triumph. I can’t forget the moment when they had to kick the president out to have a word with him. In a mandate marked by so much presence, certain absences become quite visible. In addition, we also have different positions on rights and freedoms.

For example?

Respect for all families regardless of their composition, respect for dignity at the time of death and respect for women’s rights, even in the struggles we have already had in this country, such as the voluntary termination of pregnancy. There are several areas where we have a different point of view. Having said that, unfortunately, we are very accustomed to people throwing a set of inevitabilities or distractions into the public debate to distract our attention from what is essential to the debate. I believe that by making this confrontation of the democratic space, based on common principles, we contribute to being able to make a speech on what really matters. With Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa fulfilling his mandate in an exemplary manner, there are other ways of looking at the crisis. It is the president’s role to be able to help find solutions.

Marisa Matias, candidate for the Presidency of the Republic

Five years ago he had the best result of a BE candidate in the presidential elections. The rule is that the second applications have poorer results. The exception was Cavaco Silva, who was elected 2nd. Why did you accept this challenge?

I think we are living at a crucial moment in Portuguese reality. I thought a lot and thought about it before moving on. It is not lightly. But we must be available to make the debate count. We are in a different political context and it will be a difficult election, I have no doubt. But it is the elections that most require serious debate. The crisis did not end politics. The political debate becomes even more demanding and people deserve to have it built around concrete problems and solutions and not around distractions, lies or inevitability.

44-year-old sociologist runs for Belém for the second time Daniel Rocha

In 2016, he was in third place, with 10.12% of the vote. Is there greater pressure to at least maintain this result?

I intend to give a voice to people on the left. Giving a voice to people is a battle that will never be lost, whatever the outcome. Obviously, I will try to make the result as good as possible.

And is this “best possible” also a better result than André Ventura’s?

Don’t tell me about this man, please. I often hear people say that they want to represent ordinary Portuguese. In reality, I do not see anything else except that it is on the side of financial interests. As a member of the European Parliament, I was able to work on the various commissions of inquiry relating to offshore companies and in them I found the company with which André Ventura worked until recently. He is a swindler and a coward, who is not on the side of the ordinary Portuguese, but on the side of the financial interests which assail every day the one he claims to represent.

But looking at the growth of the right in voting intentions, do you think it’s a good strategy to have at least three candidates on the left: yours, Ana Gomes and PCP?

I think it’s a sign of democracy that there are a lot of candidates, and luckily there are. We are talking about elections, not appointments. You have to assert the different proposals and people can decide. And it is surprising that the PS does not present a candidate or candidate for these elections.

The strategy of the PS was to let the candidates present themselves and not to take a position. Do you think this is normal in a party the size of the PS?

I won’t comment on internal decisions, but I think this is a time when we need to assert the left. We have many important issues to discuss. I do not exclude from this list the need to defeat the extreme right, because it is a real and urgent need from the point of view of the democratic safeguard of our country. There are several alternatives that help consolidate the space on the left, this is good news and not bad news.

Marisa and Ana Gomes have several points on which they touch – the journey as MEPs, the fight against corruption, money laundering. What sets them apart?

It is a friendship of which I am very proud. I love Ana Gomes very much and wish her good luck. We will have a lot of things in common, but also things that we can have a debate on. If we look at European politics, we realize that there is fabric for the sleeves so that we can have a serious and honest debate that shows these differences. There are enough structural measures to be able to debate without drama.

After debate, are there two candidacies which can lead to a withdrawal in favor of the other?

I believe Ana would never ask me that and I won’t ask her for sure. I think there is space.

