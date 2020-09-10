Zero habitat loss, zero species extinction by 2030. WWF has ambitious plan for biodiversity decline | Environment

The scenario is anything but encouraging, but the WWF – World Wide Fund for Nature says there is still a solution to prevent the loss of biodiversity and degradation of ecosystems from making the planet hopelessly less rich and healthy. The presentation of its latest Living Planet Report (Living Planet Report 2020) was accompanied by the defense of the New Accord for Humans and Nature, which has the ambitious objective of reaching, by 2030, the value of zero loss. of habitats, zero species extinction and halving the ecological footprint of production and consumption. For now, we are seeing an average decline of 68% of the world’s populations of mammals, birds, amphibians, reptiles and fish, between 1970 and 2016. And the continued overconsumption of the planet’s resources, with a human activity currently requiring 1.56 more than the Earth’s regenerative capacity in one year. In Portugal, the number is even worse: it would take 2.52 planets to meet our way of life.

