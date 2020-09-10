External Defibrillators Market To Expand At A Healthy 7.8% Cagr From 2017 to 2023 with top key venders like Nihon Kohden Corporation,Cardiac Science Corporation,Philips Healthcare

External defibrillators are light weight and portable devices used to deliver therapeutic shock to a patient’s heart in life-threatening conditions such as ventricular fibrillation, cardiac arrhythmia, and pulseless ventricular tachycardia. These devices form a vital tool to deliver a rapid response to the victims of cardiac arrest. Large scale demand for the installation of automated external defibrillators (AEDs) at public places to prevent fatal outcomes from SCA is the prime factor that drives the market growth.

The external defibrillator market was valued at $4,345 million in 2016, and is projected to reach $7,512 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2017 to 2023. This is attributed to the growth in focus toward public access defibrillator (PAD) by the public & private organizations, along with the key players, which fuels the market growth. Other factors, such as rapid growth in geriatric population with elevated risk of targeted diseases, technological advancement for defibrillator devices, and increase in incidence of cardiovascular diseases drive the market growth. However, stringent regulations, increase in pricing pressure on players, and lack of awareness about sudden cardiac arrest (SCA) limit the market growth.

Key Players:

Nihon Kohden Corporation,Cardiac Science Corporation,Philips Healthcare,HeartSine Technologies LLC,ZOLL Medical Corporation,Mindray Medical International Limited,Defibtech, Llc,Physio-Control, Inc,GE Healthcare,Schiller Ag

The global external defibrillators market is segmented on the basis of product type, end user, and geography. Based on product type, it is classified into manual external defibrillator, automated external defibrillator, and wearable external defibrillator. Automated external defibrillator is further bifurcated into semi-automated and fully automated defibrillators. Based on end user, it is categorized into hospitals, pre-hospitals, public access markets, alternative care market, and home. Geographically, the external defibrillator market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The study conducts SWOT analysis to assess the strengths and weaknesses of the key players engaged in the External Defibrillators market. Moreover, the report undertakes an elaborate examination of drivers and constraints operating in the market. The report also evaluated the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal according to different segments. The report also predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the External Defibrillators market segments and regions.

Competitive scenario:

The study assesses factors such as segmentation, description, and applications of External Defibrillators industries. It derives accurate insights to give a holistic view of the dynamic features of the business, including shares, profit generation, thereby directing focus on the critical aspects of the business.

Major highlights of the report:

An all-inclusive evaluation of the parent market

The evolution of significant market aspects

Industry-wide investigation of market segments

Assessment of the market value and volume in the past, present, and forecast years

Market share evaluation

Study of niche industrial sectors

Tactical approaches of the market leaders

Lucrative strategies to help companies strengthen their position in the market.

