Headhunts | Opinion

Houses, the elderly and children

With the covid-19 pandemic, the problem of the elderly in the home has come to the fore. Much has been said and speaks of death, inhuman isolation, poor user conditions. Government, Misericórdias, Social Security, municipalities are responsible for the administration of their own homes. Inexplicably, this tragedy has not prompted thoughts or criticism from the main culprit in the situation: children or relatives of the elderly who are being deposited in homes (formerly known as asylums).

It is obvious that there will always be situations where the use of houses will be the only or the best solution in many cases. But it is not those who are at stake, in particular because they do not represent the majority. Most older people return home because family members are not at all available to sacrifice their lifestyle and society has come to view this as morally acceptable. But when things go wrong in the home, aqui-d’el-rei, hypocritical outrage, demands, demands for compensation arise. The moral responsibility of those who put the elderly in care homes is never questioned, and the selfishness of families is not reported as the root cause of these tragedies. (…)

It is fashionable to adopt dogs, if possible mutilated, to be pampered with care and affection. When will children’s fashion come to “adopt” elderly parents to give them the care and affection they deserve?

Miguel Vaz de Almada, Monte Estoril

Vicente and Torrejano

Island with a view of all the archipelagos of the world, ideas and cultures, geographies, fashions, politics, the trends with which the times are read, passionate about music and cinema, brilliant and explosive, rebellious and irrelevant unique until the end, the “magazine” Expresso stepped out of its creative vein, thought, created and founded PÚBLICO, aligning Portugal with the best journalism in the world, but the country turned out small for such a magnificent and luminous creation. Vicente Jorge Silva forced the journalistic country to change and all newspapers, in a way, have changed. And for this reason, which is no small feat, (…) it has marked Portuguese journalistic culture and the history of Portuguese journalism over the past five decades. Like no one else. Without the publication of PÚBLICO in 1990, this journal might not have seen the light of day in 1994. Jornal Torrejano owes its existence, no doubt, to the inspiring work of Vicente Jorge Silva. Vicente Jorge of the islanders of the world has gone on the greatest journey, but will continue to inspire us.

João Carlos Lopes, Torres Novas

The best of Público by e-mail

Subscribe to newsletters for free and receive the best news and the most in-depth work from Público.

Subscribe ×

Again and again, Vicente

“With a sparkle in his eye”, one of the pillars of quality journalism has left the world of the living. Vicente Jorge Silva raised the role of the journalist as a public objective. The first director of PÚBLICO was a top example of informing to train. Journalism did not get poorer with his departure. Journalism has been orphaned by one of its most beloved artisans. The best way to honor Vicente is to support quality journalism. Until always, honorable man.

Ademar Costa, Póvoa de Varzim

continue reading