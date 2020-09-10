BusinessGeneral NewsHealthcareIndustryInternationalLifestyleSci-TechUncategorized
2020 Advanced Wound Care Market Report- Highest Growth Rate During the Forecast Period | USD 16.5 billion by 2025
The global advanced wound care market is expected to reach USD 16.5 billion by 2025 from USD 10.3 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 9.8%. Market growth is expected to grow due to factors like the rapidly growing geriatric population, rising incidence of diabetes, technological advancements in wound care products, funding for wound care research, and growing awareness of wound management.
List of companies Profiled in the Report:
- Smith & Nephew Plc. (UK)
- Mölnlycke Health Care AB (Sweden)
- B. Braun Melsungen Ag (Germany)
- ConvaTec Group (UK)
- Coloplast A/S (Denmark)
- Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (US)
- 3M Group (US)
- Cardinal Health Inc. (US)
- Paul HARTMANN (Germany)
- Medline Industries (US)
- Lohmann & Rauscher (Germany)
- Advancis Medical LLC (UK)
- Organogenesis (US)
- MiMedx Group (US)
- DeRoyal Industries Inc. (US)
- Winner Medical Co. Ltd. (China)
- Kerecis (Iceland)
- Hollister Inc. (US)
- Shield Line (US)
- Welcare Industries SPA (Italy)
- Misonix (US)
- MilLaboratoriesPvt. Ltd. (India)
- ACell (US)
- Zimmer Biomet (US)
- DermaRite Industries LLC (US)
The global advanced wound care market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa.The Europe region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period in 2019. The large share of this regional segment can be attributed to the growing prevalence of chronic conditions resulting in chronic, surgical, and traumatic wounds; the increasing incidence of burn injuries; increasing spending on surgical and chronic wounds; and technological advancements in this region.