Cycling mobility in Porto: what remains to be done? | Opinion

The city of Porto recently presented, in the context of the pandemic, its plan to “rescue public space”. Following the trend of several European cities, this plan foresees the transformation of several streets of La Baixa into pedestrian zones, on weekends, and the extension of the network of cycle paths from 19 to 54 km by the end of the year. It also provides for the provision of 130 new parking spaces for bicycles in the guarded parks, “which can double or triple”, if necessary.

This announcement represents an apparent reversal of policy so far followed by the municipality. Indeed, bicycle mobility has been one of the poor relatives of CMP’s mobility policies. Unlike other cities, in Porto, investment in promoting this mode of transport has been almost nil, and even viewed with some contempt from political leaders. For example, the mayor declared that he did not believe in cycling as a mobility solution for the city2 and even defended backward measures such as registration and compulsory insurance.

For this plan to effectively inaugurate a new phase in the city of Porto, several aspects cannot be ignored. The network of cycle paths is essential, but it does not exhaust the measures necessary to make cycling a mobility solution accessible to all. It is necessary:

1. An integrated plan with well-defined goals. It is not enough to take individual measures, it is necessary to articulate a set of coherent and integrated measures in order to promote bicycle mobility in its different dimensions (for example awareness campaigns and basic precautions). The Municipality must commit to multiplying by at least 10 the use of the bicycle by 2025 – for about 4% of daily trips.

2. A network of interurban roads. Articulate, with neighboring municipalities, the creation of dedicated routes that connect the outskirts to the interior of cities, with safety and comfort, replacing travel. It is recalled that the funds made available by the Environment Fund for this purpose have been exhausted due to lack of requests from the municipalities.

3. Urban design focused on people. With effective traffic calming measures that allow better coexistence in the use of public space (30-foot spaces, widening sidewalks, street furniture). The pedestrianization of the streets cannot be exclusive to Baixa and the construction of the new mega-car parks planned for the consolidated urban areas (Aviz, Cadouços, Casa Forte, Corte Inglés Boavista) must be stopped.

4. More citizen participation. The development and implementation of measures should result from an open and participatory discussion of citizens. For years, many associations, researchers, technicians and activists have tried to make themselves heard on the subject, without success. It is also the time to listen and appreciate your contribution and your experience.

Yes, these are not new ideas, nor particularly innovative. They are part of the good practices followed for decades, all over Europe. The problem is that they were also discussed and proposed in Porto, but without the desirable openness of municipal authorities. Some, previously severely criticized – such as the monthly car-free day – are now considered by the Chamber as “a winning bet”. That some of these errors have been acknowledged, albeit timidly, is an important sign. But let’s not forget what remains to be done.

A bicycle mobility policy is not important just for environmental or public health reasons. It is an efficient, inexpensive and non-polluting solution to improve the quality of life and the democratization of our cities. It is not only useful in the context of the pandemic, but essential for a structural change in urban mobility. It took years for a municipal executive to understand this, it is a past that cannot be changed. But we can certainly do it to make up for lost time and bring Porto back to the fore.

