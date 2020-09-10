Catalan political prisoners and exiles: human rights continue to be violated in Spain | Opinion

It has been almost three years since political and social leaders, members of the former government of Catalonia and the two most important civil associations in the country, as well as the former president of the Catalan parliament have been in prison or had to go into exile in reason for organizing the self-determination referendum. of Catalonia on October 1, 2017. In some cases it has been more than 1000 days in prison, accused of crimes of sedition and embezzlement, even when everyone has seen the total civility of our democratic movement. In fact, the only violence we suffer in the streets of Catalonia has been provoked by the Spanish police against defenseless voters.

This is happening today in the heart of 21st century Europe. Fundamental rights such as freedom of expression or the right to vote can mean prison sentences in Spain, with state powers acting not according to technical criteria, but political ones.

We have seen it recently with the shameful action of the Spanish government to facilitate the flight from Spain of King Emeritus Juan Carlos, despite the obvious suspicions of corruption exposed by the international press. The position of the Pedro Sánchez government in favor of the former head of state coincided with the suspension of the semi-liberty regime for political prisoners, a technical decision by the prison administration which was revoked after the appeal lodged by the ministry public. Mafia and corrupt monarchs, rapists or murderers have more rights than Catalan political prisoners.

But not only. The Spanish state has decided to violate the political rights of prisoners and exiles, for example by preventing them from being able to democratically occupy their seats as MEPs in the European Parliament after being elected by more than two million people. Spain avoided it, although the Court of Justice of the European Union made an absolutely clear sentence: Junqueras had been an MEP since the proclamation of the results of the elections to the European Parliament and, therefore, enjoyed immunity. parliamentary since that day. State powers have also vetoed the political rights of Raül Romeva, the most voted Catalan candidate in the Spanish Senate with around one million votes, or Jordi Sànchez, in the Spanish Parliament.

The situation in Catalonia has been denounced by many international organizations for violating the most fundamental human rights. The United Nations Arbitrary Detention Group has twice called for the release of Catalan political prisoners, the opening of an independent investigation into their detention and economic compensation for two years of pretrial detention. This United Nations group, made up of independent figures, concluded that they were in prison for having exercised the fundamental rights of opinion, expression and demonstration, and notes that there were no “elements of violence ”.

Former members of the Catalan government Toni Comin and Carles Puigdemont, elected MEPs, hold up a poster calling for the release of Junqueras to the European Parliament EPA / PATRICK SEEGER

This demand for release has also been expressed by human rights organizations such as Amnesty International and the League for Human Rights, in addition to personalities such as the Nobel Peace Prize winner Adolfo Pérez Esquivel. Even the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michellle Bachelet, complained that political prisoners could be detained at home, a decision that was ignored by the Spanish state, along with other recommendations made by the United Nations.

Catalan political and civilian leaders have been arrested under the conservative Popular Party government led by Mariano Rajoy. But what has changed with the coming to power of the coalition formed by the PSOE and the Pode? Nothing, the situation remains the same. In fact, the same prosecution argued that the prisoners will not be released from prison unless they refocus their thinking, further proof that the nine incarcerated are political prisoners.

The best of Público by e-mail

Subscribe to newsletters for free and receive the best news and the most in-depth work from Público.

Subscribe ×

The conflict between Catalonia and Spain can only be resolved through politics, as the Catalan side has always claimed. Therefore, the smartest thing to do is to internationalize Catalan demands even more, to sit down at all possible dialogue tables and to work tirelessly for the promotion of democracy in Catalonia. We continue to demand that the state face this conflict as mature democracies do: through dialogue and negotiation. Giving citizens a voice to decide their future is the only way to unblock the current situation.

The state has repeatedly shown that it wants us to be closed and silent because it knows we are right. We are convinced that justice will come when the Catalan case arrives in Europe, because the European project cannot allow violations of human rights as obvious as those produced in Spain.

President of the Republican Left of Catalonia

Advisor for external action of the Catalan government

continue reading