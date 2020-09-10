Parliament resumes meetings still marked by the rhythm of the pandemic | Parliament

New rules, same theme: the Assembly of the Republic resumes work on Thursday in the session hall, but only halfway, with the standing committee of 45 deputies (in proportional representation of all the parties with parliamentary seats) and not the 230 in plenary, and with the covid-19 pandemic filling the agenda. The centrists have scheduled a debate on the outbreaks in retirement homes and the PSD has scheduled another on “the proper functioning of schools in the next school year”.

In addition, there will also be moments of political declarations by all the benches, the themes of which will not go far from the pandemic and the Novo Banco audit. And the messages of the President’s veto on four Parliament decrees will also be read: reduction of debates on Europe; increased signatures of petitions, law on the sea and amendments to the law on nationality.

Although this is the first meeting after the recess, it officially closes the first legislative session of the legislature which began in October of last year, with the law stipulating that legislative sessions begin on September 15.

And if there is a legislative “new year”, parliamentary life will also be slightly altered because of the charter rules. The most controversial has been the end of the bimonthly debates with the Prime Minister – one of the most important instruments for monitoring government action by Parliament – which are bimonthly by proposal of the PSD and agreement of the PS. Among Costa’s appearances every two months, it will be the turn of a minister to go to the plenary to discuss sectoral policy. These monthly debates with the government (with alternate protagonists) become longer, with two sets of questions for each party.

António Costa has already scheduled his first meeting with MPs in this model, on October 7, but before that, on October 23, he will travel to the Assembly to present MPs with the recovery and resilience plan and listen to suggestions – even after adopting both the previous days meeting them in individual format.

The three plenary sessions per week are maintained (the PSD wanted to reduce it to two, but the proposal failed) although they were reduced during the most complicated period of confinement and the state of emergency. But the new pandemic rules which have forced to restrict the permanence in the session room to only a fifth of the deputies (46) will continue (and still have no deadline to change).

Despite the attempt to reduce the debates on European construction (which take place with the Prime Minister before each European Council) from half a dozen to two per year have collided in Belém, there are still some for now – there are already has two planned (October 23 and 7). In addition to the different types of debates that exist, another is created on the regulation of laws and the follow-up given by the government to the recommendations that Parliament makes to it. And every fortnight, a compulsory emergency debate can take place on the appointment of a parliamentary group.

Afterwards, in December, the regiment underwent adjustments to the schedules and intervention rights of single deputies to adjust to the new reality of the plenary with three other parties, and another surgical change in February on the discussion of the votes which passes from the plenary to the committees, this examination went further. And it includes, among other rules, some on the organization of the constitutional review process; increasing the period of suspension of parliamentary activity from one to two weeks during election campaigns; discussion of draft resolutions only in committee; set the agenda for the plenary; the presence of single deputies at the leaders’ conference only at the invitation of the President of the Assembly.

In the case of the state budget for 2021, there are also changes: the law passed in 2018 provided that it had to be delivered on October 1 and not before the 15th as was customary in years without elections, but in July, Parliament approved a Government proposal to extend the deadline to 10. However, this does not mean that the process is completed sooner, because if until now the vote in general had to take place until now. 45 days after document entry, it can now be a maximum of 50.

