PAPER DIAGNOSTICS MARKET REPORT STRUCTURE BY INDUSTRY DEMAND, TOPMOST PLAYERS, GROWTH, REGIONS AND FORECAST TILL 2027

The "Global Paper Diagnostics Market Analysis to 2027" is a specialized and in-depth study of the biotechnology industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global paper diagnostics market with detailed market segmentation by product, device type, application, end user, and geography. The global paper diagnostics market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading paper diagnostics market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Over the past few years, there has been a lot of technological advancements in the area of diagnostics. Earlier the diagnostics procedures were time consuming, prolonged and expensive. After the entry of digital platforms into the field of medicine, there has been reduction of time in diagnostic procedures and the processes have become very rapid and robust. But the digital technology is not available in all regions especially the developing countries. As these technology are very expensive many countries are looking for cost effective techniques for diagnostics. To fulfil these rural circumstances, paper diagnostics comes into the picture. This strip of paper with layered with chemicals and antibodies which on interaction with the sample show change in colour. The main aim of this technology is to employ high-performance, cheap and disposable electronics to improve the quality of inexpensive tests.

The paper diagnostics market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to key factors such as increasing prevalence of liver disorders, diabetes, infectious diseases, and cancer, increasing need of cost effective diagnostics and ising popularity of point-of-care diagnostic methods. However, limited quantitative application and lack of specific regulatory framework hampers growth of this market.

Top Players:

1.ARKRAY, INC.

2. BIO-RAD LABORATORIES, INC.

3. ACON LABORATORIES, INC.

4. Abbott

5. GVS S.P.A.

6. SIEMENS HEALTHCARE GMBH

7. DIAGNOSTICS FOR ALL, INC.

8. FFEI LIFE SCIENCE

9. NAVIGENE

10. MICRO ESSENTIAL LABORATORY INC

The global paper diagnostics market is segmented on the basis of product, device type, application, and end user. Based on product, the paper diagnostics market is segmented as dipsticks, lateral flow assays, and paper based microfluidics devices. Based on device type, the paper diagnostics market is segmented as diagnostic devices, and monitoring devices. On the basis of application the paper diagnostics market is segmented as cancer, infectious diseases, liver disorders and others. The end user segment consists of home healthcare, assisted living healthcare facilities, hospitals and clinics and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Paper diagnostics market based on product, type application and end user. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The paper diagnostics market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 13 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

North America is expected to contribute to the largest share in the paper diagnostics market in the forecast period, due to presence of large number of well-established market players in the U.S. and growing diagnostics research to develop new diagnostic devices. However, Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest growing region owing to the growing prevalence of infectious diseases such as tuberculosis and dengue, increasing preference for point of care diagnostic techniques and increasing grants to facilitate biotechnology research activities, which eventually leads to technological advancements in diagnostic solutions.

The report analyzes factors affecting paper diagnostics market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the paper diagnostics market in these regions.

