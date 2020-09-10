After Childbirth, Book Fairs Fill With Readers ‘Thirsty To Leave’ | Podcast P24

The covid-19 pandemic has had a strong impact on culture, including in the book sector. In this P24, we got to see how the last few months have been for publishers and bookstores.

In the home stretch of the Lisbon and Porto book fairs, which took place simultaneously and end this weekend, we heard from Arnaldo Vila Pouca, one of the owners of the Flâneur bookstore, in Porto, and Alexandre Esgaio, from Antígona, whom we found at the publisher’s stand in Parque Eduardo VII. We also spoke with Pedro Sobral, vice-president of the Portuguese Association of Publishers and Booksellers (APEL).

Episode produced under the supervision of Aline Flor.

