Pregnant women who test positive for covid-19 refused in private hospitals
CUF maternity hospitals transfer pregnant women to the NHS with scheduled deliveries that test positive for Covid-19. The same goes for the Lusíadas, the maternity hospital in Porto and the Clínica de Santo António, in Amadora. Only the maternity hospital in Lusíadas Lisboa gives birth to all pregnant women with Covid-19. Hospital da Luz also guarantees only scheduled deliveries to infected women in the Lisbon unit.