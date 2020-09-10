We are not all Belarusians – Observer

In a momentous moment in the Cold War between Soviet Russia and the United States, President Kennedy in 1963 declared, in the divided heart of a divided Germany: “I am Berliner”. Can we not today repeat this gesture and say together that we are all Belarusians? We can, but we must try to understand the implications. And I should generally make sure that my personal preferences do not affect my analysis.

In this regard, it is important to start by noting that when Kennedy made this famous declaration of solidarity, it was not limited to mere rhetoric. The American president made it clear that the American troops and planes which were already in the western half of Berlin would not leave the area they were defending. In addition, any attack on this free area of ​​the city would be considered an attack on the United States and its NATO allies. It is clear that today no one in Europe or the United States is in a position to credibly make the same kind of promises to Belarus. Belarus is Europe, but it’s a very Eastern Europe. What can the European Union, its Member States, the West in general do?

Recognize the geopolitical reality

The West can start by following the example of Belarusians themselves who heroically show up in the streets. They want the end of the dictatorship in their country, but they realize that they cannot afford to ignore the constraints of their geopolitical situation. You have seen what happened recently in Ukraine. They know they live in a region where ignoring geopolitics often pays dearly, with a lot of blood and a lot of deaths. They know that in history they rarely had the opportunity to have their own state. They were often drawn into conflicts between more powerful neighboring states which ended up dividing their territory, ignoring the wishes of the local population. Just think that in the last century, the territory of present-day Belarus belonged to the empire of the tsars, was the front line of the First World War and was occupied for the first time by Germany. It was later argued between several players and ended up being divided between the Soviet Union and Poland. During the Second World War, it was violently occupied by Nazi Germany, to return, shortly after, to the arms of the Soviet Union, enslaved by Stalin, before becoming independent with the dissolution of the latter in 1991.

Belarus still lives in great economic dependence on Moscow today. It is even officially part of a “United States” with Russia. This vague federation or confederation gives President Putin another possible cover for the option he has cautiously preferred, whenever possible, to intervene in neighboring countries, even militarily, without openly invading them and fully occupying them.

While aware of all this, opponents of Lukashenko sought to ensure that there were no flags of the European Union in their demonstrations against the dictatorial regime, only national flags. For this reason, opposition leaders keep repeating that they are not hostile to Russia and that they do not intend to join the European Union or NATO.

Search for a transitional agreement involving Russia

The European Union must therefore, insofar as it depends on it, seek a regime transition agreement involving Russia, which, for better or for worse, appears to be a key player in this region. A fact that the opposition itself seems to recognize. One possibility would be to try to reach an agreement in which the leaders of the opposition agree not to ask for EU or NATO membership. In which they are committed to the continuation of friendly relations with Russia. In return, the European Union could help Belarus out of its major economic difficulties and be better able to repay its large debts to Russia.

In other words, less bombastic public statements and more low-key behind-the-scenes diplomacy, in which the European Union, European states with great economic weight in Russia, such as Germany, and the United States itself , could present this crisis as a litmus test of the possibility of a process of gradual improvement in relations with Moscow. An improvement that would go through the West to recognize some of the Russian interests in its immediate neighborhood, since this was done with respect for the borders and the autonomy of the internal political organization of neighboring states. It won’t be easy. But it is not impossible. History shows us that it was possible to do this, for example, in Finland or Austria, during the Cold War. And not being ideal, it’s better than unnecessary bloodshed.

The many doubts and certain certainties in the Belarusian crisis

There are few things that can be taken for granted in a crisis like this. A military intervention by the European Union or even by NATO seems inconceivable, in particular because it would lead to a military reaction from Russia. It is true that Lukashenko himself says he believes in the possibility of a Western military intervention to overthrow him, but to try to present himself in his propaganda as a defender of the country and not only of his personal power. A Russian intervention in support of the current Belarusian regime (with which Moscow had several differences) is likely, but even this intervention, and in particular its concrete modality, is not certain either. A change in the position of support for the regime, during all these weeks, of the Belarusian armed forces and security forces would be decisive. But to date, there is no indication that the current Belarusian security forces are ready to abandon the regime that rewarded them for their loyalty, even for fear of being punished.

Unfortunately, what we can also be certain of is that an authoritarian regime does not fall simply because there is significant popular discontent, no matter how much rhetorical support it receives from abroad. This is once again clear in Belarus. If there is no division among the elites and, above all, if most or all of the armed forces and state security forces remain loyal to the dictator and available to use whatever force is necessary to suppress, a dictatorship does not fall. Now it seems likely that Russia will have more influence over these countries than the West. In Belarus, an interesting alternative has certainly been sketched out: the combination of demonstrations and generalized strikes. But these seem difficult to maintain over a long period, for reasons of economic survival and in the face of repression from the organizers. This is also the reason why widespread economic sanctions against such regimes are so problematic. These affect not only or above all the regime, but the civilian population, especially the most vulnerable, whom dictators can ignore with impunity.

Faced with so much uncertainty in the European Union, European and Western countries must be careful. The priority may not be to make explosive and convincing statements that look good in the papers, but nothing is changing on the ground. Watching again the spectacle that the West demands the departure of a dictator, who years later remains in power, as in Syria or Venezuela, amid humanitarian disasters for millions of people, will do nothing to help. credibility to the promotion of democracy by the European Union. Even today, American officials who encouraged the 1956 Hungarian uprising against the pro-Soviet dictatorship are criticized for creating false hopes that ended in bloodshed. We must not forget that the only thing absolutely certain in the outcome of this crisis is that whoever pays the price for it, whatever it is, will be the Belarusian people.

Bruno Cardoso Reis (on twitter: @ bcreis37), historian, is one of the resident commentators of Café Europa at Rádio Observador, along with Henrique Burnay, Madalena Meyer Resende and João Diogo Barbosa. The show will air every Monday at 2 p.m. and 10 p.m.

You can hear the latest episode of Café Europa here.

Too much money, too little certainty: the EU against covid-19