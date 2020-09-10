Three clowns enter a windowless room and the following is no joke | theater

Matéi Visniec’s clowns are not funny. Beyond the simple realization that we are faced with characters who, at the beginning, provoke a joking reaction, perhaps the circumstance invites little laughter. Filippo, Nicollo and Pepinno respond to the announcement Palhaço Velho, Precis-se, a motto that ends up serving as the title of the play that the company Escola da Noite debuts this Thursday at the Teatro da Cerca de São Bernardo, in Coimbra. Basically, they come for a casting, an interview for a small job that will alleviate their misery. The three clowns are in a windowless room and fulfill the basic requirement: they are old and looking for a job. Each wears a rented costume and brings their suitcase full of evidence of old glory and tricks that, for just under two hours of play, they will practice.

“Apparently it’s a comedy, and it’s the tone of the comedy that takes the viewer,” begins by saying the director of the play, António Augusto Barros. “I have my doubts as to whether this is a tragic comedy or a comedic tragedy, and this type of vagueness interests me a lot,” he adds.

Matéi Visniec, poet, philosopher by training, journalist by profession (at Radio France Internationale) and playwright for the matter that matters, wrote Palhaço Velho, Needs in 1986, just before leaving Ceausescu’s Romania, when the regime entered in the years of death. He found his home in Paris and his recognition in Avignon. In Portugal, Escola da Noite is one of the many companies that have already worked on your texts. He did it in 2014 with Da Sensação from Elasticidade When Marching on Corpses, and the opportunity arose to do it now.

The plans were different, recognizes António Augusto Barros, but the pandemic forced him to rethink everything. Escola da Noite organized a course from which the plays would be born, allowing works with a more expressive cast, mixing household actors and students. After the childbirth, with the canceled class, the alternative was to take a text which supposed less people on stage. The circumstances led the director, who is also the artistic director of the company, to recover the text of Visniec, the author who became known by the Brazilian director Márcio Meirelles, recalls.

The decor designed by João Mendes Ribeiro and Luisa Bebiano is minimalist. There are three white walls and, in the middle of them, what appears to be a door. In the meantime, the clowns knock on the door, discuss the direction of their art, their journey, hear footsteps, create expectations. However, it may take six hours. “They”, whom we never know who they are, said they had come at six o’clock.

Whenever you write about Palhaço Velho, Necessada-se, which in Coimbra will be on stage from Thursday to Sunday until October 4, Samuel Beckett and his À Espera de Godot appear as a term of comparison. The analogy is tempting, because in the Irish playwright’s play, Vladimir and Estragon await the one who does not know who he is or if, in fact, he will arrive. The Godot of Nicollo, Pepinno and Filippo is the six hours and the alleged job interview they expect by exchanging two bullshit or demonstrating skills already stuck with age.

“I always found Nicollo’s number too long in the room, then I realized it made perfect sense. It’s not just any number: he essentially makes his life as a bastard, a bit like Tarragon, ”says António Augusto Barros. In the end, the old clown is soggy and hungry.

“The backdrop of the play is unemployment, old age, the end of life, death before death, which impresses me a lot,” says the director. By pushing people close to 50 years into prolonged unemployment, “society is wasting part of the best, which is the accumulation of experiences and the possibility of passing on things,” António Augusto Barros believes. . Old Clown, It is necessary, which in appearance is a comedy, also touches on this point. Matéi Visniec’s clowns are not funny.

