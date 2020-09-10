Coast at the top of southern EU countries dominated by tensions in the Mediterranean – Observer

Prime Minister António Costa will participate this Thursday in Corsica, France, in the VII Summit of Southern European Union countries, this year marked by the current tension in the Eastern Mediterranean in the face of the conflict between Greece and Turkey.

The “Med-7” meeting – designation of the informal forum which brings together France, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Greece, Cyprus and Malta, since 2016 -, which will be held in Ajaccio Bay, will have on the same day as the Turkish delegations and Greece, countries “allies” to NATO, will sit at the same table, at the headquarters of the Atlantic Alliance, in Brussels, in an attempt to reduce the tension, which has already threatened a military escalation.

As France hosts for the first time a summit for the seven southern EU countries, the Elysée indicates that the meeting “will be mainly devoted to Mediterranean issues” and, in the context of “current tensions in the eastern Mediterranean” , it will be an opportunity “to advance the consensus on EU relations with Turkey, in particular with a view to the European Council of 24 and 25 September”, which has this subject at the top of the agenda.

Before the summit, French President Emmanuel Macron will have a bilateral meeting with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

Tensions between Turkey and Greece are due to a conflict over the exploitation of hydrocarbons in the eastern Mediterranean, in an area over which Ankara and Athens claim sovereignty.

To support Greece, Paris sent warships and fighter jets to the region, in an initiative which was heavily criticized by Ankara.

In addition to this question, the heads of state and government of the seven southern EU countries will debate other major issues that mark the 2020-2021 political “return”, such as the recovery plan for the European economy. Faced with the Covid-19 crisis, agreed on last July, the “Brexit”, at a time when the scenario of the transition period ends without agreement on future relations, as well as the file on migration, are strengthening.

This VII Summit of Southern EU countries will be attended, in addition to Macron, Costa and Mitsotakis, the President of the Spanish Government, Pedro Sánchez, the Head of the Italian Government, Giuseppe Conte, and the Prime Ministers of Cyprus and Malta , Nicos Anastasiades and Robert Abela, respectively.